Softball

The Fairfield University softball team has had their work cut out for them this season. With a full schedule and very little breaks in between games, the team has seen nonstop action; their season will continue through May 8, 2022. With tournament play in the beginning of the season, the Stags were unable to perform in the Wolfpack Classic, but nearly split the differences in the USF Tournament, Thundering Herd Invite, and the Rutgers University Tournament. In the regular season, a 9-1 victory over Yale University was surrounded by losses. However, the team has been picking up incredible steam, going 10-1 in their last eleven games. They will take on Sacred Heart University at home on April 26.

Baseball

Out of the floodgates, the baseball team was able to open up their season with a big series win over Elon University. The team went back-and-forth until sweeping both games in the 2022 Russmatt Central Florida Invitational over spring break. The team hit their stride later on, winning eight straight, which included in-state victories over the University of Hartford and Central Connecticut State University. In recent news, the team was able to sweep Manhattan College, move past the Fordham University Rams, and go perfect against the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks.

Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team, after going 2-9 during last season, have had an important turnaround year. Coach Andrew Baxter and his squad have taken home massive wins in essential games against the likes of Sacred Heart University, Providence College, Hofstra University and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. They are currently 7-6 and will take on Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) competitor University of Delaware in their final stand of the season, which will take place on Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium on April 30 at 1 p.m. Young stars such as Luke Okupski ‘24 and Jack McKenna ‘25 have proven themselves as key cogs in the continuance of the Stags’ success.

Women’s Lacrosse

The women’s lacrosse team has remained strong throughout the entire season. Looking to make yet another Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship run and repeat their success of last year, the team has been gearing up for playoffs. During the season, they have seen some of their fellow MAAC competition get the best of them in games against Siena College, Monmouth University, and Niagara University. Regardless, they have toppled many in-conference foes, closing out their season with two wins against Manhattan and Canisius College. The higher seed in the MAAC playoffs will host the championship, and the playoffs will get underway on April 30. They will last until May 8.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team had a season split right down the middle. With a .455 win percentage and a 15-18 overall record, the Stags were unable to triumph against some of the more nationally-recognized programs such as Providence College and Boston College. From late December to late January, the team underwent a losing skid of seven games against five MAAC teams and two out-of-conference teams. The team eventually reimagined their footing in a clutch 69-66 win over Marist College and went roughly even for the rest of the season, winning some and losing a similar amount. In the final two months of the season, the Stags took on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks twice before the opposition would gain widespread national attention for their Cinderella-story run. They would face Saint Peter’s once more, falling to them a third and final time in the MAAC quarterfinals to close out their season.

Women’s Basketball

Who isn’t talking about Fairfield women’s basketball? With a 25-7 overall record and a near-perfect 19-1 in-conference record versus MAAC schools, the Stags were able to dominate the league and even make a March Madness push. Big wins over schools like Brown University were able to push the Stags forward and eventually helped them gain the traction they needed to breeze through the MAAC playoffs and take home a championship for the first time since 1998. In Atlantic City, N.J., they took on Iona College, Niagara University, and Manhattan College to take home the trophy. With this, they punched their ticket to the Round of 64 of March Madness, where they would be taking on the #7 seeded University of Texas at Austin. In head coach Joe Frager’s final game before stepping down, the Stags lost 70-52, but still made it farther than in previous seasons. This historic ending to the magical season paved the way to Fairfield University eventually hiring Carly Thibault-DuDonis as the newest head coach, a former assistant coach at the University of Minnesota. Thibault-DuDonis and her team will be back in action next winter at the brand new convocation center being built on campus.

Men’s Golf

Men’s golf definitely left their mark this spring season with two tournament wins, and an impressive 2022 MAAC Championship performance at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course. The Stags game in third overall at the end of the weekend with impressive scores across the board. Killian McGinley ‘23 and Jason Salemeno’ 22 carded 73 in the final round. Patrick Ryan ‘22 and Patrick McCarthy’ 23 finalized the tournament at six over par. Seven out of the ten players on the current roster are set to return in the Fall and keep the momentum going.

Women’s Golf

Women’s golf had an impressive season, capping it off by taking home sixth place in the MAAC championship, with three Stags earning top-fifteen finishes. Additionally, head coach Doug Holub was named MAAC golf coach of the year for the second season in a row. During the MAACs Sydney Nethercott ‘24 led at +19 overall to take a share of 12th place out of forty-five players competing. Next year, five out of the six players will return to continue to compete in another strong season.

Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis had an exceptional season and an exciting conclusion when the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced the end-of-the-year awards, with five Stags taking home seven awards from the league. Kaya Gore ‘22 was named the MAAC Player of the Year and finished 4-1 at No. 1 singles, while finishing 18-4 overall in the top flight for the season. Gore has now taken the last two Player of the Year honors and in addition, was also named unanimously to the All-MAAC First Team roster at both No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles. Will O’Brien ‘25 took First Team All-Conference at No. 2 doubles. Andrew Immink ‘25 and graduate student Charlie Morkel earned First Team All-MAAC honors at No. 3 doubles after going a perfect 8-0 this season, including six wins in six conference matches. Finally, Sam Hodges ‘25 won Second Team All-Conference honors at No. 4 singles. Fairfield men’s tennis concluded the 2021-22 regular season campaign last weekend, with a shutout win over Rider at the Walsh Athletic Center Tennis Courts.

Women’s Tennis

After a successful run and victory in the semifinals, women’s tennis was defeated Sunday by Quinnipiac in the 2022 MAAC women’s tennis championship match. Fairfield women’s tennis concluded the 2021-22 season with a 10-11 record, which included three wins in MAAC play. Seven players brought home 10 All-Conference awards for their play. Their impressive run makes them a team to watch come next season.

Men’s Swim and Dive

The men’s stag swim and dive closed out their season at the CSCAA National Invitational Meet with three swimmers making the finals of their respective events. Christopher Ford ‘23 and Jeff Vlass ‘25 in the 200-meter breaststroke along with Evan Fair ‘22 in the 200-meter fly all were able to succeed. Ford placed 14th in the preliminary (2:01.17) before working his way up to 12th in the final (2:00.35). Vlass started the event with a time of 2:04.92 before taking 19th overall when he finished the distance with a time of 2:04.19. Fair took 17th place in both the preliminary and the final with the times 1:50.80 and 1:50.33. Additionally, men’s swim and dive was able to take home second place at the MAACs this season with a score of 585.

Women’s Swim and Dive

The Women’s swim and dive also closed out their season in the CSCAA National Invitational meet. Alison Sposili ‘25 made a time of 2:19.63 in the 200-meter breaststroke during the event. The time earned her a personal best mark and also served as the second-best time in school history for the event. Likewise to the men, women’s swim and dive also participated in the MAACs this season, landing in third place with an impressive score of 548.

Men’s Rowing

Men’s rowing opened their spring season at Jesuit Invita by picking up two third place finishes, with the varsity squad ending fourth overall in front of Loyola University Maryland. The Fairfield University rowing teams traveled south to participate in the Murphy Cup and came away with another strong performance in the early spring. The Stags men’s varsity eight captured first in the petite final while the women’s varsity eight secured a second place finish in the petite final as well. This past Saturday the team competed in four events as part of the La Salle Invitational on Saturday. The Invitational also included Lehigh University and host La Salle University. The Stags placed boats in the varsity eight, the 2nd varsity eight, the varsity four, and the novice four/lightweight four. The men’s team will compete next on Saturday, April 30, when they head to Worcester, Mass. for the New England Championships.

Women’s Rowing

The Fairifeld women’s rowing team has had an impressive spring run thus far beginning at the Jasper Invitational, winning three of the four events during the day. The first and second varsity eight entries both captured first place, while the varsity four took home the top spot as well. The third varsity eight was just three seconds from taking its race as well. Also, during the MAACs in early April, three Fairfield University crews were honored. The Stags varsity eight, second varsity eight, and the varsity four each posted victories in a tri-meet that included both Sacred Heart University and Trinity College last weekend. Most recently, the team added another victory at the La Salle Invitational which included Lehigh University and the host school, La Salle University. The second varsity eight and the varsity four both took first place in their respective races while the varsity eight took the runner-up spot in its event. The Stags will continue their spring season on April 30 when they travel to Worcester, Ma. for the New England Championships.







