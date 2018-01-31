Critics and fans everywhere have fallen in love with the cinematic masterpiece that is “Lady Bird.” Released in theaters on Nov. 3, 2017, the film’s protagonist is portrayed by Irish beauty Saoirse Ronan, who has become increasingly popular from her leading roles in “The Lovely Bones” (2009) and “Brooklyn” (2015).

The scene of “Lady Bird” is set in 2002, in the suburbs of Sacramento, Calif. It is the coming of age story of Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, who, like most 17 year olds, has hopes of leaving her home in California for a more cultural, artistic college experience miles away on the East Coast. Lady Bird struggles in her relationship with her mother as they both have very strong personalities that often clash. She enters into her first serious relationship with a boy, makes new friends and ponders existing friendships, all while exposing the pros and cons of attending a private, Catholic high school.

While some might claim that it sounds like any other coming of age movie that hits theaters, it’s actually a perfect balance of drama and comedy that is appealing to all ages. I personally enjoyed the movie so much that I ended up seeing it twice in two different theaters, and both times I noticed that rows were filled almost to the max with both women and men, ranging anywhere from teenagers to elders. Each age group is able to identify with a specific character or situation that occurs. For example, many people can relate to the awkwardness that comes with having your first boyfriend/girlfriend, and Ronan so accurately brings these encounters to life on the big screen.

Another commendable aspect of the film is how perfectly the time frame of the early 2000s was captured. The cars, the home decor and the clothing are just a few things that so obviously depicted life in 2002. Not to mention Lady Bird’s hair is short and dyed grungy, hot pink; it doesn’t get more 2002 than that. In scenes at school everyone was in their uniforms, which shockingly have not changed much throughout the years. However, at prom, work and regular outings, the audience is truly exposed to the popular styles that came with the new millenium (cropped shirts, dark-plaid dresses/skirts, overalls, etc.). Theater-goers seemed nostalgic in their reflections of when these trends were popular.

Other actors and actresses starring in this film include rising sensation Timothée Chalamet, who played Kyle Scheible, a love interest of Lady Bird’s, and praiseworthy Laurie Metcalf, who played Lady Bird’s mother (Marion McPherson). Metcalf has been nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as a supporting actress, and has already won the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress. Saoirse Ronan has won several awards for her role in “Lady Bird,” including a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and she has also been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Of course the entire cast is talented and admirable, but the film would not be the huge success that it is without its brilliant director Greta Gerwig. If you haven’t already heard of her, Gerwig is a director, writer and actress; she basically does it all. Not only did she direct the movie, but she is also credited with writing the entire screenplay. Gerwig herself has been nominated for several awards, and the film won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

If you haven’t already seen it, it’s not too late. “Lady Bird” is still playing in select theaters nationwide and fans are still falling in love with it.