A creole gumbo bowl, white chocolate banana pudding, pulled pork pretzel roll sandwiches and short rib, rice, beans and collard greens are only some of the meals the Daniel and Grace Tully Dining Commons will be serving up to Stags as a way to celebrate Black History Month during February.

Director of Stags Hospitality Jay DeGioia ‘80 said that “today, more than ever, people are proud of their beliefs and are making them known.”

For the month of February, “Stags Hospitality along with Aramark is celebrating and shining a light on chef’s who are one of the many unsung heroes of unity.”

Stags Hospitality celebrated Black History Month “by recognizing the chefs in our family from around the country who have had a major impact on our organization, and more importantly, our guests.”

A statement released by Stags Hospitality stated, “It’s not just about making great meals; it’s about feeding the movement.”

The chefs honored throughout the month include Franchesca Bland, Durante Knight, Terrance Murphy and Arnold Williams Jr.

Each chef was honored with a signature dish of theirs that represents them and their heritage and culture.

The statement from Stags Hospitality continued, “Some individuals have this incredible power to bring people regardless of differences, together through craft. Their creations are made with passion and demonstrate how unique elements brought together can make something wonderful. Once prepared, it is an open invitation for all to experience, connect and bond over.”

On Feb. 23, there will be a special pop-up from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. where Chef Murphy’s signature “White Chocolate Banana Pudding” with layers of vanilla wafer cookie crumbs topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips will be available for Stags to enjoy.

The final specialty meal is available on Feb. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Tully located at the Main Ingredient station. The final meal served during this series is Chef William’s “Pulled Pork Pretzel Roll Sandwich with Cheddar Cheese and Apple Coleslaw.”

The other special dishes include Chef Bland’s “Creole Gumbo Bowl” served on Feb. 15 with Bland’s gumbo that features chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage on top of rice and garnished with scallions and “Chef Knight’s Short Rib, Rice and Beans” served with collard greens, rice and paired with a spicy pepper sauce on Feb. 17.

Stags Hospitality and Aramark believe that cooking “has the platform to connect communities by shining a light on these cultural game-changers with Chef spotlight.”

Stop by the Tully today, Feb. 23, to experience the last day and last installments of the specialty dishes made by the aforementioned chefs!

57 total views, 57 views today