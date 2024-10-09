Over the next few weeks, Fairfield University students will have the opportunity to give to those in need this holiday season. The Students for St. Baldrick’s Club and the Club Ice Hockey team will be collecting donations for Al’s Angels now through December 10.

The toys donated will go to children who are being supported by Al’s Angels, a non-profit organization headquartered in Westport. The charity supports “children and families battling cancer, rare blood diseases, natural disasters and severe financial hardship,” as outlined on their website.

Students for St. Baldrick’s has a similar mission, aiming to support children and families impacted by cancer and assist the St. Baldrick’s organization in their fundraising for cancer research. Co-president and Fairfield senior Molly Lowell says the club hopes to “contribute to the fight against childhood cancer.”

“The foundation funds critical research to find cures and improve treatments for childhood cancers, which remain the leading cause of death by disease in children,” Lowell explained. “In addition to raising money for research, the foundation also provides resources and support for families battling cancer.”

As they have been in previous years, Fairfield men’s ice hockey team is also involved in the toy drive. Junior Billy Leary, a member of the team, noted the team’s “long standing partnership” with Students for St. Baldrick’s.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to the community that supports our team so generously every year,” Leary said. “St. Baldrick’s and Al’s Angels’ support of children and families in need is extremely close to our hearts, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute. We are fortunate enough to be in a position where we can use our influence to make a change, and we want to use that to the best of our ability to help those in need this holiday season.”

Senior Meghan Walsh, Students for St. Baldrick’s other co-president, says that both clubs want to bring some happiness to children and their families dealing with cancer and the financial hardship that accompanies a diagnosis.

“We wanted to find a way to bring some light and comfort to their lives during this tough time, and collecting toys seemed like a meaningful way to brighten their spirits and offer a sense of normalcy,” Walsh said.

Those interested in giving to the toy drive can do so in two ways: monetary donations and toy donations. A GoFundMe with a goal of $3,500 has been set up to collect monetary donations. As of Sunday night, over $2,600 has been collected. All money donated will be used to purchase toys.

Students who want to donate toys can do so at collection bins around campus. These will be set up in the Barone Campus Center, the Dolan School of Business and the School of Nursing and Health Studies. More details on the locations will be made available to students soon.

Lowell emphasizes that each donation to the drive can help make a difference

“Every donation—whether it’s a toy or a financial contribution—can make a significant difference in the lives of these children,” she said. “Even if you’re not able to donate, spreading the word about the drive is incredibly helpful. This is an opportunity for all of us to come together as a community to support kids battling cancer and help make their holidays a little brighter.”

The toy drive is a chance for members of the Fairfield community to give to families in need over the upcoming winter holidays. Lowell explained that something as simple as unwrapping a present can help make a child “feel special and not alone in their fight.”

Lowell adds, “By offering toys, we hope to brighten their spirits, remind them they are supported and create a sense of community during such a difficult time.”