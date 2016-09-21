Since I was abroad in London last semester, I missed the initial craze over Fairfield’s newest ice cream spot, Milkcraft. However, even though I was thousands of miles away from our little town, the insane number of Instagrams and Snapchats I saw of the gigantic waffle cones filled with creamy ice cream and topped with crazy ingredients caught my attention and I knew that Milkcraft was one place I’d have to try as soon as school started in the fall.

After leaving happy hour with our very own Editor-in-Chief, Jesse, last week, we both noted that we had yet to try Milkcraft. We had just stuffed our faces with three dollar taco plates at Flipside and were now looking for something more sweet than savory. As we were walking through the Brick Walk parking lot, I looked up and the big black block letters with the cow-inspired “M” were right in front of me: Milkcraft. It was a sign; we had to try it right now. There was also no line, which I didn’t know was possible and certainly didn’t hurt.

Right when you walk in the front door, you’re hit with a blast of the yummiest, sweetest scents that you’ve ever experienced. The wooden bar, candle chandeliers, light-up “CHILL” sign and subway tiled walls give the inside of the shop a trendy, homey feel. The menus are displayed on brown paper to the right when you walk in. Immediately, you’re hit with some decision-making.

Step one: choose your cone. There are two options: Bubblecone, described as a Hong Kong caramelized waffle and offered for $5.95, and a Creameebun, which is a sweet, hot sealed glazed bun and is sold for $5.95. Get the Bubblecone; your Insta followers will thank you later.

Step two is choosing between all of their incredible crafted flavors. The flavors range from Cookie Butter Blue to Choco Du Leche to Bourbon Breakfast and even Strawberry Balsamic; there’s a specially crafted flavor for everyone whether you’re looking for something sweet, savory or salty. Choosing your flavor is the second hardest step of this whole process — more on the number one hardest later.

I went with the classic S’mores Campfire in the Bubblecone because it’s the one I’d seen most often on social media and I’m in denial that summer has ended. Considering the complicated process of creating each cone, I expected it to take longer to be made, but I had it in my hands within a few minutes. My ice cream was beautiful. The ice cream is all created from scratch and is frozen using food grade nitrogen, which leads to smaller ice crystals and the creamiest ice cream that you’ve ever tasted. Mine was Deep Cocoa Chocolate-flavored and topped with a fire roasted marshmallow and graham cracker crumbs. I also got whipped cream on top and I did not regret it for a second.

Once the cone is in your hand and you’re trying to figure out a way to take a picture of the masterpiece without dropping it — my phone died right as I went to take a picture, I don’t want to talk about it — you realize how incredibly monstrous this ice cream actually is. When I sat in the outdoor seating area, I saw several leave without finishing, resulting in the trash can being filled with half-eaten Bubblecones. Rookies, I thought. This thing was delicious; it’s going to be so easy to finish it. I have never been more wrong in my life. As soon as I sat down and started to dig in, I realized the most challenging part of this whole thing was going to be actually eating it.

Don’t get me wrong; it was the best ice cream I’ve ever had. It was so sweet, rich and creamy that I don’t think regular ice cream will ever be the same. The Bubblecone itself was mouth-watering, the perfect offset to the super sweet ice cream. The giant toasted marshmallow and the whipped cream on top were amazing as well. However, I did not even finish half; I was, embarrassingly, one of those who shamefully threw her half-eaten ice cream into the garbage. There was just no way it was humanly possible for me to finish it.

I challenge you to visit Milkcraft and order your own Bubblecone. See how your confidence wavers once the mountain of ice cream and toppings is in front of you. Taste the creamiest ice cream that you will ever eat. Dare to attempt to finish the entire thing and then let me know how far you got in before you succumbed to failure.

Would I recommend Milkcraft to my friends, family and acquaintances? Heck yes. The ice cream is delicious, the Bubblecone is out of this world and the atmosphere is so fun. Maybe I’ll see you there; I have to go back with a charged phone this time to snap a few pictures because how else will all my followers know that I went?