Wednesday 9/28

8:57 a.m. – A prep student failed to cooperate with officers during a traffic detail. He is being referred to student conduct at Fairfield Prep.

Thursday 9/29

2:57 p.m. – A student reported the theft of a backpack from the campus shuttle bus. Anyone with any information is encouraged to talk to DPS.

9:21 p.m. – A sexual assault was reported. All parties involved have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

Friday 9/30

1:56 p.m. – A narcotics arrest was made at Kostka Hall. Residence Life notified DPS of the odor of possible marijuana emanating from a room. DPS investigated and as a result, one arrest was made.

Saturday 10/1

12:44 a.m. – A motor vehicle entered the checkpoint at the front gates. A DPS officer located alcohol and the officer concluded that the individual was more than likely under the influence.

12:54 a.m. – An individual lit off a fireworks display in the Quad, resulting in numerous neighbors calling 911 to report potential gunshots on campus. After the individual lit the fireworks, they ran toward the space between Campion and Loyola. Anybody with information on the individual who set off the fireworks is encouraged to come forward to DPS.

7:56 p.m. – A student in attendance at a soccer game was disrespectful toward the visiting team. The student was referred to student conduct.

Sunday 10/2

12:58 a.m. – Near Townhouses 6 block, a student became argumentative and threatened an Area Coordinator. The student was referred to student conduct.

2:05 a.m. – A non-student was removed from campus and asked to leave after being caught walking in the treeline behind the townhouses. The student was issued a criminal trespassing warning and his student host was referred to student conduct.