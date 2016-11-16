Thursday, 11/10

7:36 a.m.- A contractor who was working on the construction of the Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies found nails in two of his car’s tires. A suspect was identified as another contractor working at the School of Nursing site. The suspect put the nails in the contractor’s tires after the two had an argument.

Friday, 11/11

1:27 a.m.- Two students were found in Campion Field smoking what the Department of Public Safety believed was marijuana. Two students were referred to student conduct.

11:46 p.m.- A physical altercation occurred on Ross Road near Townhouses 4 block. One student was identified. The other individual managed to escape from DPS, but DPS eventually caught the individual at 3:08 a.m. trying to enter Loyola Hall. The individual was arrested for trespassing. The student was referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 11/12

2:02 a.m.- The odor of marijuana led DPS to a room in Jogues Hall where they identified four students. Two students were charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Two of the four students were arrested and all four students were referred to student conduct.

Sunday, 11/13

1:09 a.m.- DPS found that somebody damaged the wood fencing around the dumpster at Townhouses 1 block. No suspects were identified.

12:37 p.m.- A student reported that a chair was stolen from Townhouses 7 block. The incident occurred sometime between noon on Nov. 11 and 1 a.m. on Nov. 12. No suspects were identified.

Tuesday, 11/15

Two laptops were stolen from Townhouses 14 block sometime during the night. DPS is considering one suspect, but the matter is still under investigation.