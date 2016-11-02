Wednesday, 10/26

2:03 p.m.- A young lady reported that she was being harassed by a male. The student said that the young man was being “condescending” and “intimidating.” The student was referred to student conduct.

Friday, 10/28

3:41 p.m.- A referee at the field hockey field complained of a suspicious odor coming from the woods. DPS investigated and found two individuals with drug paraphernalia and referred them to student conduct.

Saturday, 10/29

10:18 a.m.- DPS was asked to perform a welfare check on a young man. From the investigation, DPS determined that the young man had previously engaged in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend the night before. The ex-girlfriend had physically assaulted the student and was arrested for breach of peace and assault.

4:03 p.m.- A student reported that their black Dodge was vandalized the night before in the Dolan East parking lot. A substance was poured on the vehicle that caused damage to the paint on the car. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact DPS.

9:13 p.m.- A resident assistant in Gonzaga Hall reported the possession of narcotics by students. Three students and a non-student admitted to smoking marijuana. DPS found suspected marijuana in their room in Gonzaga. The students were referred to student conduct.

11:31 p.m.- DPS responded to a call about an altercation at the Levee. There was an altercation between a student and a chef at Old School Pizza because the student wanted to go behind the bar. The student was referred to student conduct.

Sunday 10/30

1:01 a.m.- DPS found an intoxicated young man in Claver Hall who had no host information with the University. The man was arrested for trespassing. DPS encourages everyone to notify them when they see suspicious people in their residence halls.