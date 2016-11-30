Saturday, 11/19

12:22 a.m.- The Department of Public Safety discovered the smell of marijuana in Townhouses 4 block. DPS found drug paraphernalia and documented eight students that were involved. The students were referred to student conduct.

7:19 p.m.- Someone entered a townhouse on 6 block and took a birthday cake between 6:15 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Anyone with any information should contact DPS.

8:45 p.m.- Three male students were documented for underage alcohol possession in Kostka Hall. The individuals were referred to student conduct.

11:09 p.m.- DPS discovered a non-student with five cans of Bud Light at Townhouses 11 block. Her host is being referred to student conduct for violations and for having an unregistered guest.

Sunday, 11/20

2:25 a.m.- Students were documented for climbing into Meditz Hall through its windows. The students were referred to student conduct.

Tuesday, 11/22

12:22 p.m.- A student reported the theft of a black blazer from Regis Hall. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact DPS.

2:37 p.m.- During a health and safety inspection, Resident Assistants in Gonzaga Hall found a bong, which led to the discovery of a grinder. The students involved are being referred to student conduct.

6:37 p.m.- Residence Life reported the discovery of a bong in Townhouses 10 block. The students are being referred to student conduct.

Wednesday, 11/23

6:58 p.m.- DPS discovered that the door to the Thomas J. Walsh, Jr. Athletic Center was damaged. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact DPS.

Monday, 11/28

9:31 p.m.- Officers found three males in the woods behind the University softball field in possession of suspected marijuana. The individuals were arrested for possession of narcotics. The matter was referred to the Dean of Students Office.