Thursday, 12/1

4:48 p.m.- The Department of Public Safety is investigating a drug dealing complaint in both Campion Hall and Gonzaga Hall. The matter is still under investigation.

Sunday, 12/4

3:18 a.m.- Two females who reside in Loyola Hall took baby Jesus from the manger in the traffic circle. The females were identified and baby Jesus was returned to his cradle.

3:18 p.m.- A student reported harassment from her off-campus boyfriend. The young man was asked not to return to campus and he accepted the warning.