Tuesday, 9/5

11:37 p.m. – Residence Life reported to the Department of Public Safety that some students were going through rooms that they didn’t belong in and urinating in the hallways in Gonzaga Hall. The individuals have been identified and were referred to student conduct.

Wednesday, 9/6

12:41 a.m. – Four young men were found smoking marijuana in the Regis parking lot. This led DPS to discover marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One student was arrested for possession of drugs and all four were referred to Student Conduct.

1:25 a.m. – There was a report of loud music coming from a room in Gonzaga Hall. Upon entry of the room, DPS discovered eight students in the room, as well as beer, vodka, Twisted Teas and tequila. The alcohol was confiscated and all students were referred to Student Conduct.

Thursday, 9/7

12:00 a.m. – DPS assisted Res Life with dispersing a large gathering in Townhouse 10 block, and when they went into the house, they found the smoke detectors covered with plastic bags.

9:04 p.m. – A black Tumi backpack was reported stolen out of a car parked in the lot behind the Leslie C. Quick Recreational Complex. Anyone with any information about the backpack’s whereabouts should contact DPS.

Friday, 9/8

2:02 a.m. – Near the Townhouse 15 block, a young man was carrying a 30-pack of Bud Light. When he saw DPS, he dropped his beer and ran from them, leaving his shoes behind. The DPS officer took the shoes and the student came to retrieve them from the office. He was then referred to student conduct.

9:30 p.m. – DPS was called to Faber Hall for suspected marijuana use, but instead, they found a room where seven students had spiked seltzer, Jack Daniels, two 30-packs of Bud Light and other alcoholic beverages. The alcohol was confiscated and the students were referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 9/9

5:57 p.m. – The window of the Regis west entrance door was damaged. The student who caused the damage was identified. The student has been referred to student conduct and will pay for damage.

9:01 p.m. – There was report of a suspicious person in Kostka Hall. When DPS arrived, the person ran into a room and was discovered to be an unregistered guest. In the room, two 30-packs of beer were found and the smoke detectors were covered so that, a student admitted, they could smoke in the room. The student host of the unregistered guest was held responsible and was referred to student conduct.

10:10 p.m. – A young man walked out of a Townhouse 10 block house holding a beer. DPS confronted him and they discovered vodka as well. The student was referred to student conduct.

Sunday, 9/10

1:24 a.m. – The RAs of Townhouse 10 block reported the smell of marijuana. When DPS arrived, they found a student flushing a white substance down the toilet, which was later confirmed to be cocaine through testing. The students were referred to student conduct for violations.

11:39 p.m. – A vehicle entered the checkpoint smelling of marijuana. Paraphernalia was found in the car and the driver admitted to smoking before driving and that there was no marijuana left.

Monday, 9/11

9:00 a.m. – A bicycle seat was stolen off of a bicycle locked outside of Dolan Hall. Anyone with any information regarding the stolen bicycle seat is encouraged to contact DPS.