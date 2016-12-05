The last full week of classes not only brings us one step closer to winter break, but it also brings us one step closer to final exams. However, before we get into one of the most stressful times of the year, we still have a little time to enjoy the many happenings going on around campus this week. From events to get you into the Christmas spirit to late-night treats, here’s what’s happening this week in Stag country.

Monday, Dec. 5

Love & Liberation: Succeeding as a Global Citizen – Beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center, the discussion presented by the Fairfield University Student Association will help students learn how to live a socially-aware life while doing what they love.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Men’s Basketball v. Bucknell – Support the Stags as they take on Bucknell at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Free Uber rides will be available to the game from campus or from Veteran’s Park starting at 6 p.m., and students can enjoy the same perks for their return trip — all they have to do is use promo code “StagsRide16.” Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Tree Lighting – Interim President Lynn Babington will offer her holiday remarks when FUSA hosts their annual tree lighting beginning at 7:45 p.m. outside of Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola. The Bensonians and Sweet Harmony will also help ring in the holiday season, singing Christmas carols to keep things merry and bright.

Santa’s Workshop – Get in the Christmas spirit with the traditional FUSA event, beginning at 8 p.m. in the LLBCC. Following the tree lighting, students can enjoy a night of decorating ornaments, stockings and Santa hats, all while snacking on some seasonal treats.

Thursday, Dec. 8

FUSA Bowling – Enjoy one last round of bowling for the Fall 2016 semester when FUSA hosts their trip to Nutmeg Bowling Alley. Buses leave the BCC traffic circle at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Fairfield Flicks Presents: The Magnificent Seven – The recent release will be showing at the Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m. Free popcorn, candy and refreshments will be provided.

Super Duper Weenie Truck: Late Night Specials – The campus favorite will be parked by The Levee starting at 11 p.m. to offer students some late-night snacks. Only cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Saturday, Dec. 10

A holiday-themed Late Night at the Levee will kick off at 8 p.m., featuring holiday movies, giveaways and, of course, free food.