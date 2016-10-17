It’s mid-October and just as the semester is picking up speed, so too are on-campus events. So in between studying for midterms, writing essays and working on group projects, take a little time to stop by one of the many events taking place on campus this week:

Monday, Oct. 17

Gender & Sex in 2016 Presidential Politics – Beginning at 5 p.m. in the Faber Hall Commons, the Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies and Politics departments will discuss the role of gender and sex in this year’s contentious presidential election. Professors Gayle Alberda, Gwendoline Alphonso, Jocelyn Boryczka and Sonya Huber will impart their expertise on the issues and shed light on how gender and sex are shaping up to be important facets of the current election.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

How to Become an Educated Voter: Presented by the Student Civic Engagement Committee; the program invites curious students to learn more about the current election through an interactive, jeopardy-style game, allowing them to form their own opinions on the candidates and their platforms. The program will begin at 7:45 p.m. on the third floor of Jogues Hall.

Dura-Europos: Exploring and Preserving Cultural Heritage in Roman Syria – Associate Curator of Ancient Art at the Yale University Art Gallery Dr. Lisa Brody will discuss Dura-Europos, an ancient town founded around 300 B.C. near the Euphrates River at 5 p.m. in the multimedia room of the library. The lecture follows the recent debut of the Fairfield Art Museum’s exhibition of Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy, which showcases different perspectives on the ongoing global refugee crisis.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Broadway trip: “Wicked” – The Fairfield University Student Association is sponsoring a trip to see the classic Broadway musical that tells the story of the witches in the Land of Oz. Buses will leave the Barone Campus Center traffic circle at 3:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.

Debate Watch with Neighbors – Watch the third presidential debate this Wednesday starting at 8:30 p.m. with your neighbors in your dorms or apartments. Sponsored by the Student Civic Engagement Committee, viewing parties will take place in the TV lounges of the Quad dorms, as well as in Meditz Hall and Faber Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 20

The Levee Turns 21 – Fairfield’s on-campus bar is finally legal. Join The Levee for an all-day birthday celebration, featuring $3 Sam Adams and Angry Orchards when students’ birthday months are announced.

Majors and Minors Fair – Presented by the College of Arts & Sciences, the fair presents students with the opportunity to view different majors and minors offered within the college with representatives from the School of Nursing, School of Engineering, Dolan School of Business and the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions also in attendance. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the fair is also an FYE Inspire Credit.

Seeking a New Common Ground: The 2016 Presidential Election and the Future of America with Margaret Hoover and John Avlon – The presidential election is less than a month away and “proud Republican” great granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover, Margaret Hoover, and her husband — John Avlon, the centrist Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast — will take the stage of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts to voice political perspectives from different sides of the aisle. Also, the 11th annual Student Forum will feature our very own Editor-in-Chief. The event begins at 8 p.m. and student tickets are available for $5.

Bingo for Breast Cancer – Sponsored by FUSA’s Class of 2019 Programming and Fairfield@Night, students can head to the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center at 9 p.m. to play a round of bingo for free when they show up in ‘breast-cancer’ pink. Proceeds from extra boards will be donated to the Norma Pfriem Breast Care Center. Prizes include an Apple iPad, wireless Beats headphones, Smart TV and gift cards.

Friday, Oct. 21

Fairfield Flicks Presents: “The Secret Life of Pets” – Head to the Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m. to catch the film with friends, and enjoy free popcorn, candy and refreshments.

Late Night at the Levee: Lionfish Band ft. Benjamin Bayers ’17 – Fairfield’s own Lionfish Band — comprised of Fairfield students and alumni — hits the stage of The Levee at 9 p.m. to perform their signature blues and rock ‘n roll sound. Enjoy their tunes along with late night snacks and a cash bar.

Alumni & Family Weekend: Oct. 21 – Oct. 23

Food trucks, a beer garden, the Solo Circus and more makes this year’s Alumni and Family Weekend one not to be missed. Invite your family and alumni friends to spend the weekend with you in Stag country.