On April 21, Fairfield University partnered with Griffin Hospital to provide a vaccine clinic to community members in the Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreation Complex.

Though 1,500 doses were available, just 868 community members chose to receive the dose. The extra doses were then taken back by Griffin Hospital and redistributed to their other clinics.

Vice President of Student Life Karen Donoghue stated that these numbers indicate that “Our pathway to restoring normal operations on campus continues to look promising.”

She also goes on to highlight that the Lucas the Stag mascot was vaccinated during the April 21 clinic.

Junior Jasmine Nguy, who we talked to just before the clinic in our April 19 issue, now stated that “It was such a great opportunity vaccinating the community, it felt like we are that much closer to regaining what we have lost from this pandemic.”

The second clinic will be held on May 13, from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. in the RecPlex once again and will again offer only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Though this date is intended for those who need their second dose after receiving the first dose on April 21, Donoghue notes that students can still receive their first dose on May 13. But, those students will need to secure their own appointment for the second dose through a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Once students are fully vaccinated and upload their documentation to Incommon Federation website, they are then both exempt from weekly testing and eligible for the “Crush Covid Raffle.” Through this raffle there’s a chance to win an array of prizes. Prizes include two $500 American Express gift cards, five Airpods, three apple watches and two iPads.