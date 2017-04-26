In the midst of a season filled with disappointment, the Fairfield Stags beat the No. 15 ranked Towson Tigers 9-8 on Military Appreciation Day at Rafferty Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

Junior Joe Rodrigues, who lead the Stags to victory with three goals, highlighted the second game of the double header. Joining in on the excitement were Colin Burke ‘19 and Travis Ford ‘20, who each had two goals on the afternoon.

The win against the three-time Colonial Athletic Association champion Tigers was a boost of confidence for the Stags during a rough season, which hasn’t played out like they had hoped, said head coach Andy Copelan.

“They’ve been the class of the league for a long time and for us to get this win, when honestly there’s a finish line on our season, showed what this team and what this program is all about,” said Copelan.

The Stags came out hot in the first period, scoring the first two goals of the game. Goaltender Tyler Behring ‘17 made some key saves for the Stags, ensuring the Stags lead. Despite the fact that Fairfield never trailed in the game, Towson made them work for the win.

“When you go down 3-9, it’s tough to rally back so we just wanted to come in and give our best effort since things haven’t gone our way this year,” said Rodrigues.

Towson led in most categories, including faceoff wins, shots on goal, ground balls and extra man opportunities. However, Fairfield led in the most important category: goals scored.

Heading into the half, Fairfield led 6-2. Both teams came out of the break with a renewed energy, with three goals scored in the first two minutes of the third period, including Rodrigues’ third goal of the day.

Fairfield previously lost to Towson in every match up since joining the CAA division two years ago. Coming out and moving fast around the field helped them find success against the lacrosse powerhouse.

“Getting our first win [against Towson] is unbelievable and a great feeling, and I couldn’t be happier for our seniors,” said Rodrigues.

The win marked the first Fairfield CAA victory all season after losing the previous three divisional games. They look to build on this win and end the season on a high note, with no chance of postseason play.

“I really want this team and this group of guys to go 2-0 down the stretch. I think that would be an awfully powerful statement,” said Copelan.

Be sure to catch Senior Night and the final game of the Stags season versus Delaware Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Rafferty Stadium.