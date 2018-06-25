The Charles F. Dolan School of Business is not only receiving a new building, but also a new dean. Fairfield University welcomes Dr. Zhan Li, as the new dean of the Dolan School of Business. He will officially assume the position on July 1, 2018 after serving as the dean of the School of Economics and Business Administration at St. Mary’s College of California for the past 7 years.

Li comes from a strong background business administration. After receiving a Doctorate of Business Administration and Masters of Business Administration from Boston University’s School of Management, Li began his career as visiting professor at the University of California Berkeley from 2005 to 2008. At the same time, he served as editor in chief of the Journal of Asia Business Studies.

Before becoming an associate dean he was chair of University of San Francisco School of Business and Management. His time at USF granted him five Outstanding Research Awards, two Outstanding Teaching Awards and the Outstanding Service Award.

Alongside his new leadership role, Li will also be a professor of marketing. Li is looking forward to working with DSB and Fairfield as a whole.