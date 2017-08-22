We regret to report that alum Brian Fusco ’17, passed away on Aug. 20. As a nursing major, Fusco was able to touch the lives of numerous students through his commitment to wellness and awareness of childhood cancer.

Beyond the classroom, Fusco was just as impassioned about the Fairfield University culture as he was about his academics. Notably, many could see his radiant smile at numerous Fairfield@Night events, at which he served as a staff member throughout his time at the University. Additionally, Fusco was the epicenter of Stag Pride, as he was almost always present at University events, whether it be in the crowd or with the Varsity Pep Band.

Outside of his career at Fairfield University, Fusco was a proud son and brother. His enthusiasm for life showed through during his involvement with Sunrise Day Camp in New York, which serves as a free of charge day camp for children with cancer and their siblings, according to the camp’s website. Eventually starting as a counselor for the program in 2012, Fusco became the wellness coordinator for the camp in 2015, giving back in one of the highest possible positions.

Visitation hours will take place at The Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown, N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held at St. Joseph RCC Kings Park in Kings Park, N.Y. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made out to the Sunrise Day Camp.

The Fairfield Mirror sends their condolences to the family and friends of Brian Fusco.

EDIT: It was made aware that Fusco took a medical withdrawal from the University prior to his junior year, thus not allowing him to finish his time at the University.