The Fairfield University Men’s Basketball team recorded its fourth win of the season on Nov. 26 over Army West Point after graduate student Amadou Sidibe tipped in the game winner with 0.4 seconds left in the game, giving Fairfield the 75-74 edge. Sidibe, who graduated last year, paced the Stags, scoring a total of 19 points and collecting 19 rebounds, both career-highs for the Bronx native.

“It was an amazing effort from him, but this is his team,” said head coach Sydney Johnson in a statement. “He’s a battler out there and we look completely different when we have him out there. The great thing about Amadou is that not only is he one of the tougher guys, but he is an extension of our coaching staff on the floor. He holds everyone accountable, but also plays hard himself, which extends to his teammates, which makes us stronger.”

After picking up two wins on the road, the Stags were defeated by Loyola 81-66, but looked to get back on the win column when they hosted Army West Point.

Having four minutes left in the game, the Stags trailed by only 10 points as the away team lead 70-60. Sophomore Curtis Cobb connected on a three-point shot to pull the Stags within seven, but Army would answer back with consecutive baskets to increase their lead to nine points. That was when Army’s struggle began as they would go scoreless for the remainder of the game.

The Stags connected on two consecutive shots from three-point range, first coming off the hands of Matija Milin ‘19, followed by a shot from Cobb. The Stags trailed by only three as the score stood at 74-71. Sidibe would bring the Stags within one point following a thunderous dunk coming off an assist from Cobb as less than a minute remained in regulation.

Following a shot clock violation, the Stags now had the final possession of the game with just 11 seconds left. Junior Jerome Segura held the ball at the top of the key until he drove to the rim looking for a layup, but after the ball rimmed out, Sidibe was there to pick up the loose ball and tipped it back in with 0.4 seconds to give the Stags the 75-74 advantage.

Fairfield looks to carry the momentum and pick up their third road win when they travel to Rider to open Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play on Dec. 1 at Alumni Gym in Lawrenceville, N.J.