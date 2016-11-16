Old School Pizzeria will no longer be open for business at the Levee after Nov. 15.

In April 2014, Old School Pizzeria took over for the Nauti Dolphin as the Levee’s food supplier.

According to Marc Lee ’17, an employee of Old School Pizzeria in the Levee, “[Nov. 15] will be the last day of business for the on campus pizzeria. Their contract was not renewed.”

Lee went on to say that there are currently no plans to find a restaurant to replace Old School Pizzeria at the Levee.

Students were not made aware that Old School Pizzeria would be closing.

“I’m honestly shocked. I feel like it’s definitely a big part of the campus,” said Alfonso Garcia ‘18. “A lot of people go there, especially during the weekends. I feel like they have a lot of events going on there. I don’t know why they would close it.”

“You’re the first person I’ve heard that it’s closing from, so I don’t think they did a good job letting people know that it was closing,” continued Garcia.

According to Lee, “Fairfield made the decision [to not renew the contract], so it’s on them. They chose to not tell anyone, it seems.”

The sudden closure is affecting clubs on campus as well as students.

“It’s always been a tradition [for The Inkwell] at the end of each semester to get pizza at the Levee,” said Marketing Director at the Inkwell Marina Lindland ‘18. “I knew they were closing, but I had no idea it was today [Nov. 15].”

“I guess we’ll have to order pizza from somewhere else,” Lindland continued. “I’m just bummed The Inkwell won’t have someplace that is right on campus.”

The owners of Old School Pizzeria declined to comment.