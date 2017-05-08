On the afternoon of Monday, May 1 two students were arrested for possession and intent to distribute drugs.

Fairfield Police searched Gonzaga Hall after obtaining a search warrant that led to these arrests.

“They found 34.4 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and about $577 in cash,” said Assistant Director of Public Safety Lieutenant John Ritchie.

“Fairfield Police Department gathered information that allowed them to obtain the search warrant and execute it,” Ritchie continued. “I do not have specific information that led to the warrant.”

The students involved will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for conduct violations.

“We would like to discourage the use of any drug unless prescribed by your physician or legally sold over the counter,” commented Ritchie.