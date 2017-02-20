I’m not exactly sure what Punxsutawney Phil was talking about this past Groundhog Day because the recent weather has pointed nowhere other than to an early spring. The temperature is rising, the snow is finally melting and everyone is in a good mood. It may still be early, but it’s hard to deny that it feels as if spring has sprung. So, calling all hypochondriacs, here’s a chance to self-diagnose: do you have spring fever?

1. You actually feel like working out. Now that the temperature is hitting the 60s, it’s hard to resist the urge to trade in the RecPlex for a brisk jog to the beach.

2. You’ve started spring cleaning. Whether it’s cleaning out the clutter in your car or your dorm room, you feel the irrational need to lighten up everything around you.

3. You find every excuse to go outside. You and your roommates have started sitting on your Townhouse porch to do some homework or walked down to Rafferty to watch lacrosse games just to get some sun.

4. Your mind is on nothing but spring break. What midterms? You can’t stop thinking about lying on the beach in Mexico with a margarita in your hand.

5. You’re less productive. Now with many more distractions, like day drinks or brunch plans, you’re starting to get less and less accomplished.

6. You prematurely put away all of your winter clothes. You swapped out your heavy sweaters and parka for lighter coats and shirts the second the Snapchat temperature filter hit 60 degrees. Cue the endless Vineyard Vines and J. Crew pastels.

7. Overall, you’re just happier. Inexplicably so. Maybe it’s the fact that the sun is starting to stay out longer or that summer is around the corner, but you catch yourself smiling for no apparent reason multiple times a day.