The 2017 Academy Awards was a magical night full of first-time nominees and many familiar faces. There were obvious political opinions, emotionally-charged speeches and an array of gorgeous suits and gowns. Although it was a long night, there were many memorable moments; here is a round-up for those who might have missed out.

Justin Timberlake’s opening performance. We knew the night was going to be a good one as soon as we heard the first notes of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the audience laughing and on their toes the whole night. His frenemy relationship with Matt Damon is one of the best things that Hollywood has given us.

Then he lead a baseless standing ovation for Meryl Streep. Just because, you know, she’s Meryl Streep and she walks on water.

The women of “Hidden Figures” brought Katherine Johnson, the subject of the movie, out on stage. The 99-year-old rocked her sweet and grateful “thank you” to the audience.

My favorite performance of the night came from Auli’i Cravalho of “Moana.” She sang beautifully, despite being accidentally brushed with a wave prop.

When everybody’s childhood dream came true and it started raining candy. Also later, donuts and cookies. How do we get a ticket to next year’s show?

We couldn’t hold back the tears during Viola Davis’ Supporting Actress speech. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the Supporting Actress winner preached about the importance of the arts.

When the Academy decided to surprise an entire tour bus full of people. Denzel Washington even got up to offer his best man services to an engaged couple.

The Oscars’ edition of Mean Tweets was hilarious.

Casey Affleck won his first Oscar for his actor performance in “Manchester by the Sea.”

Emma Stone also took home her first Academy Award for her leading role in “La La Land.” She charmed the audience with her simple and humble acceptance speech, thanking her family and friends foremost.

Coming after midnight, the final award of the night was at first mistakenly given to “La La Land,” but then rightfully handed over to “Moonlight.” Much like the ending of Miss Universe 2015, there was a mix-up with the winning envelopes, resulting in the wrong crew being brought on stage. Once notified of the mistake, they handled it beautifully and respectfully as they proudly handed their statues to the deserving crew of “Moonlight.” #So #much #drama

Oh and here’s a bonus GIF of Ryan Gosling’s kind eyes to get you through the week.