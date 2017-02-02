Cheers:

Boooos to all the treadmills being taken … to late night at the levee … to being late to class because my car was surrounded by turkeys … to my roommate for ditching the boys when we needed him most … to the person who stole $300 from Gonzaga … to construction messiness … to getting my beer poured out by DPS … to class not getting canceled on Tuesday … to the random construction going on outside of Dolan … to the guy who almost ran me over … to the lacrosse team gathering in front of the Stag making it a pow-wow ceremony for others to get through … to Laz sending his stories in at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday night xoxo … to the Patriots being in the Super Bowl … to the associate director of programming who lives in the Wet Pelican … to the Editor in Chief of The Mirror … to the music playing at The Grape on Saturday … to the Stag bus driver who almost hit a person today …to my roommate’s friend who jumped on my lofted bed and destroyed my sheets…

Boos:

Cheers to booze … to finding an empty room at the gym … to 8 a.m. being cancelled … to movie night at Gonzaga not being bad … to the best salad I’ve ever eaten at The Stag … to drinking rosé and watching “The Bachelor” at the Levee … to whoever cleaned the puke out of the Jogues bathroom so the cleaning lady didn’t have to … to bringing “boos and cheers” back … to new buildings … to #21 … to the the Girls Dupe … to sodexo sushi … to James Blake … to fun in the snow … to Campion 102 … to Barone having chicken nuggets all the time … to whoever cleared the snow off of the Loyola stairs … to my roommate for turning 21 at the beginning of the semester, now I’m 21 too … to the Patriots being in the Super Bowl … to the random girl who told me I had a nice butt while I was brushing my teeth … to the boyfriend who held the bag for his girlfriend … to finding an open washer and dryer … to winter and drunk people leaving their Northface in my bedroom…