Cheers

To the long weekend … to not eating Barone … to my sister treating me to Dunkin’ … to spring break in three more weeks … to seeing my cats … to graduating in three months … to not getting hungover this weekend … to no labs … to the mac and cheese bites … to the weather … to having two lab reports this semester … to my future roommate getting engaged … to Jesse’s last issue … to mac and cheese bites in Barone … to my roommate finally being able to go to two dollar … to McDonald’s french fries … to going to the beach … to going abroad … to Jesse being EIC for a whole year and making it out alive somehow… Cheers to alcohol (that’s what helped get me out of here alive) … To this being Jesse’s last issue so that she doesn’t have to ask me for Boo’s and Cheer’s every week … to learning how to blow into the clarinet…

Boos

To Gonzaga dryers … to dropping all of my clean laundry in the parking lot … to driving 10 hours in three days … to midterms … to having to put the sheets back on my bed … to the jerk that gave me the lamest hickey of my life … to the blocked entrance on the side of Barone that leads to Einstein’s … to the $5 cover charge on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grape … o my future roommate trying to be an RA … and not telling me … to the girls across the hall … to the jerk who gave me the worst hickey of my life … to the people on Tinder who show their crazy after day 3 … to boys that have their licenses suspended … to people who have their instagram’s on private but have their vscos in their bio’s … to The Mirror … to Fairfield not having greek life … to losing your stag card over break … to my neighbors screaming at 3 am …