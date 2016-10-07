It’s time to wake up, September has ended. Classes are winding down, and fall break is finally here! After a relaxing long weekend home, make sure to toss these essentials in your suitcase before heading back to Stag Country.

Fall clothes. It’s officially fall, which means it is time to break out the flannels and corduroys.

Favorite football team shirt. Now that the NFL season is in full swing, show your team spirit.

L.L. Bean Boots. A Fairfield staple as the New England weather approaches.

New Command strips. Maybe now that the air is less humid, your pictures will finally stay up on your dorm room walls.

Seasonal plug-in air freshener. You’ll have your entire room smelling like a Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is never a bad thing.

An outfit for Red Sea Madness. The first Friday back to school is the fall concert, so plan your Lil Dicky outfit ahead of time!

Snack refills. With more than a month of school under your belt, it’s necessary to replenish your popcorn and mac and cheese supply.

A loaf of Mom’s pumpkin bread. Also, any other seasonal treat while you’re at it.

More coffee, a lot more coffee. With midterms right around the corner, you’ll want to be prepared for numerous late nights.

Halloween costume necessities. Whether you’re making it yourself or buying it, the holiday is approaching fast, so bring everything you need back to campus now!