Year: Sophomore

Major/Minors: Management/Politics and Humanitarian Action

Fun fact: I work downtown at Sound Runner.

Where are you from: Milton, Mass.

Favorite place to hang out: Las Vetas Lounge or the park next to the Pequot Yacht Club in Southport.

Best burger shop: The Pulled Pork Cheeseburger at the Fairfield Local is unreal.

Einstein’s order: Chocolate chip bagel with butter and a large iced coffee with caramel.

Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving; all the food you can eat and you don’t have to buy anyone presents.

Best food Barone serves: I’ll always use a swipe for mac and cheese and chicken nugget day.

Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption

Pet peeves: When you’re driving and let someone cross the street and they don’t wave. It drives me nuts.

What is your favorite role that you have on campus?

Definitely being a New Student Leader. I’ve been able to make some awesome friendships and be really proactive around campus with this role.

What is your favorite event to attend/help coordinate?

One of my favorite events on campus is Midnight Breakfast.

What is the funniest memory that you have or story that you have heard at Fairfield?

[I have] too many memories to pick a singular one. Chances are that the funniest one includes my roommates or my friend group either at Athena Diner, the McDonald’s drive-thru or hanging out at someone’s house.

What is one thing that you are most proud of accomplishing? Why?

When I was a senior in high school, I was able to plan and organize a 5K road race that raised over $10,000 to go toward my school’s sports, clubs and activities.

Talk a little about your role in the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is an awesome organization that focuses on finding a cure for childhood cancers by creating awareness, raising money and working with leading pediatric oncologists to determine the best, most accurate treatments for patients. For the past two years, I’ve participated in the annual head shaving event. Last year, I became the Lead Organizer and we were able to raise $4,300. This year, my roommate [Giuseppe Chiara ‘18] and I created the St. Baldrick’s of Fairfield club on campus. We’re excited to bring awareness to the Fairfield campus and are looking forward to raising as much money as possible to send to the Foundation.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for? Why?

To win the lottery, to travel the world and for the genie to have a wish because I feel like no one ever thinks of the genie. What if he doesn’t want to be in a bottle anymore?

Who is your favorite superhero?

Batman, for sure.