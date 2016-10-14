In honor of Red Sea Madness featuring Lil Dicky tomorrow, here are a few fast facts about the special guest rapper.

1. His real name is David Andrew Burd, which makes his initials DAB.

2. He’s from Pennsylvania. The hip hop artist was born and raised just north of Philadelphia.

3. He went to the University of Richmond. He graduated from the E. Clairborne Robins School of Business.

4. He is close with his parents.

5. He started his career as an account manager in San Francisco, Calif. His musical talents began to shine through as he began making raps out of his monthly reports.

6. He kicked off his music career on Kickstarter. He then raised a lot of money from his online fan base and quit his job to pursue music.

7. He did not start off wanting to be a rapper. He is less interested in rapping than he is in comedy. He accidentally fell in love with rapping, but still wants to pursue a concurrent career as a comedian, actor and writer.

8. His concerts are a mix of his stand-up comedy and music.

9. His break-out single was called “Ex-Boyfriend.” The music video received over one million views in just 24 hours.

10. He has collaborated with a lot of other artists. The star-studded lineup includes big names like Snoop Dogg, Fetty Wap and T-Pain.

Bonus Fact: He’s a Pisces. The 28-year-old was born on March 15, 1988.