ARIES – (March 21 – April 19) Like Espresso, you are blunt and can be hard to drink, but once in our system, you provide us with so much energy. When we’re with you, we are awake and ready for life.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 20) A straightforward group; you like your caffeine direct, yet tasteful, just like your friends. You are Cold Brew.

GEMINI – (May 21 – June 20) Although you are an uncertain bunch, trying new things is always a sure thing with you. You are a S’mores Frappuccino; delicious, exciting and just a little bit different.

CANCER – (June 21 – July 22) On the more cautious side, you are a Skinny Vanilla Latte. You know who you are and are comfortable with your choices. Playing it safe is sometimes the best choice for you.

LEO – (July 23 – Aug. 22) The most fun and creative of all the signs; you are a Cotton Candy Frappuccino. Always ready for the next new and exciting thing; you always hit your friends up when you have a crazy, new idea.

VIRGO – (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Although you tend to be on the quieter side, you are truly someone who cannot be ignored. Just like a Caramel Macchiato, you have a strong personality and are consistently and reliably delicious.

LIBRA – (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Being the most indecisive sign, you probably go back and forth with yourself before you’re able to make a decision. You are Iced Coffee; always a safe choice in the world of coffee.

SCORPIO – (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) You are a Pumpkin Spiced Latte, an elusive creature that only emerges during the fall. Loved by all when you make an appearance, your flavors and delicious smell are intoxicating and yet equally despised when you take your leave.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) You’re up for anything, although you don’t always think about the consequences, so you may have a tendency to get in trouble. You are the most adventurous of the signs; you are a Chile Mocha Frappuccino. You are the person everyone goes to when they need a partner in crime.

CAPRICORN – (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) A traditional drink; you are a Cappuccino. You, like your drink, are practical and reserved. There is no question though; you give us the kick that we need when we need it to get our work done.

AQUARIUS – (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) So inventive and original. You, a Dirty Chai, give us that burst of caffeine while remaining true to yourself. Although a little unpredictable, you are always there to welcome us in.

PISCES – (Feb. 19 – March 20) Being the most selfless of the signs, you save all the flavors for everyone else and stick with being a Flat White. A drink with just enough energy and plenty of yummy steamed milk; the perfect proportions for a great friend.