Hot or Not: Valentine's Day Date Locations Claire Monahan February 14, 2018 Double check your plans for tonight and make sure you won't end up disappointing your date. HOT The Stag – spend some money on your boo The pond by DSB – nothing says I love you like pond scum and cold weather Roof of Bannow – stargaze before DPS comes and removes you The Mirror – what is more romantic than high quality student journalism NOT The Tully – it's not just your usual 6:15 dinner, it's Valentine's Day The library – bad vibes only Donnarumma – dusty building FUSA – nothing cute about governmental bureaucracy