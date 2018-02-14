Double check your plans for tonight and make sure you won’t end up disappointing your date.

 

HOT

The Stag – spend some money on your boo

The pond by DSB – nothing says I love you like pond scum and cold weather

Roof of Bannow – stargaze before DPS comes and removes you

The Mirror – what is more romantic than high quality student journalism

 

NOT

The Tully – it’s not just your usual 6:15 dinner, it’s Valentine’s Day

The library – bad vibes only

Donnarumma – dusty building  

FUSA – nothing cute about governmental bureaucracy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.