Year: Senior

Major: English (Concentration in Creative Writing) and Asian Studies

Minor: Visual Arts

Fun Fact: I am actually quite a clumsy person despite how composed I may look

Where are you from?: The Bronx, N.Y.; Raised in Bridgeport, Conn.

Favorite place to get sushi: No place is better than Japan

Best hangout spot in Fairfield: Southside Cafe at Faber Hall

Einstein’s order: Everything bagel, sliced and toasted with butter and a hot cup of coffee

Favorite quote: “A person who talks to themselves is actually a genius.” – Anonymous

Favorite book: “Sweetbitter” by Stephanie Danler

Best place to study: The library, computer lab

Where would you live if you could live anywhere in the world? Well, I’ve already lived in Japan so India is next.

Pet peeves: When people walk onto the rug in my room with shoes on and when people constantly message me for homework advice.

What is your favorite event South Asian Student Association puts on?

Flavors of Asia

Weirdest SASA experience

How I learned Henna. I actually started because I joined SASA. Former president Damini Patel saw that I knew how to draw, so she threw Henna at me and said, “Learn!”

What is the funniest memory that you have or story that you have heard at Fairfield?

I had a “Staged Intervention.” My friends Josh Singleton ’18

and Chris Gutierrez ’19 saw me with my second cup of coffee for the day, at 8 p.m. mind you, and I was planning on studying for another four hours into the night. Chris took my coffee and walked away so I went after him, but Josh held me back. I broke free and begged him for my coffee, but he would not give it back. I cussed him out and went right back upstairs and made myself another cup of coffee and proceeded to study — failed intervention, folks.

If you could be anyone, who would you be?

Myself five years ago; we grow up too fast and high school was the simplest time of my life. Also, why would I want to be anyone else aside from myself?

What Fairfield tradition will you miss the most when you graduate?

President’s Ball — I say this on my tours, but President’s Ball is the excuse I have to dress up like it’s prom night once again and dance with my friends without any care of what else is going on in life. I can just let loose with my friends. It matters most because this will be the last time before we all have to buckle down and reality hits — we are seniors.

How many countries have you visited or would you like to visit?

I have visited Italy, Canada and Japan, as well as several Caribbean islands. I would love to continue to travel to India, England, South Korea and more. I just love traveling in general.

How about favorite disney character?

Stitch