The Best Cyber Monday Deals for the Average Stag

If Black Friday didn’t get the best of you yet and you’ve still got some cash in your wallet, here are some of the best steals this Cyber Monday.

Always remember, even if you’ve already gotten all of your friend’s gifts, #treatyoself.

Vineyard Vines

Enjoy up to 40% OFF during our Cyber Monday Sale with code HOLIDAY16 here: https://t.co/7s15ia2GJZ pic.twitter.com/TFNHLjJhKT — vineyard vines (@vineyardvines) November 28, 2016

Do you really go to Fairfield if you aren’t sporting the whale? Vineyard Vines will be offering 40 percent sale items and 25 percent off almost everything else in the store. This is whaley big.

Target

OK, we all know that we never really need anything from Target, but as soon as we get there, we end up spending at least $100. Today, online and in stores, Target will give you 15 percent off of your entire purchase, so at least you can feel a little better when you spend your life savings there.

Kate Spade New York

if you need me, i'll be shopping. A photo posted by kate spade new york (@katespadeny) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:48am PST

You can get 30 percent off of your entire purchase when you use the code “WIRED” — you needed a new phone case anyway, right?

UGG Australia

You can pretend all that you want that you left your UGGs in middle school, but you’re not kidding anyone. Score up to 60 percent off today, so you won’t feel so bad when you grab a new pair.

Banana Republic

You don’t even need to take the Stag Bus to score this sweet deal: 50 percent off of everything online.

Amazon

Amazon has literally thousands of deals on there; check out their website to see ’em all.

Bed, Bath, & Beyond

Enter and Play Holiday Every Day Giveaway for a chance to win today’s featured prize. https://t.co/PKh3P33wB4 pic.twitter.com/MQ5Xr5PDq3 — Bed Bath & Beyond (@BedBathBeyond) November 28, 2016

Another Fairfield store with great deals. BB&B is offering free standard shipping and awesome prices on tons of items that’ll fit perfectly in a dorm room.

GAP

Shop holiday for the whole family on Cyber Monday and get 50% off everything—in US stores or at https://t.co/09gUyCApkV. #ShareYourGift pic.twitter.com/GLoKGOraTP — Gap (@Gap) November 28, 2016

GAP is offering 50 percent off everything online — eat your heart out.

J.Crew

The Fairfield favorite is offering 40 percent off of everything online and free shipping today only.

Nordstrom

Receiving 20 percent off of selected sale items means that these prices will literally never be better.

Old Navy

Just like Banana Republic and GAP, everything online at Old Navy is half-off today.

Best Buy

HURRY! Get your Cyber Monday doorbusters before they’re gone or sell out. #GiftingMadeEasy https://t.co/6K0ucVQLPP — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 28, 2016

This is your one stop shop — one stop click? — for technology deals today with free shipping and crazy good prices.

Happy shopping, Stags.