The Fairfield community received upsetting news on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, that an 83 year old man with dementia was found dead in the parking lot of Fairfield College Preparatory School located on Fairfield University’s campus. According to an article from the ctpost, a construction worker from the University found the man’s body Thursday morning. Police were called and the man was declared dead at the scene.

The man turned out to be a local resident, whom police found out after receiving a call from a family member saying the man was missing from his home. He was last seen going to bed on Wednesday night around 10p.m.

The cause of death is still to be announced, but police do not believe there to be any foul play involved in this incident.

The Fairfield U community received an email message from the Department of Public Safety late Thursday morning briefly explaining the situation. The message also expressed their sympathies to the man’s loved ones.

“We offer our sincere condolences, and prayers for strength and comfort to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time,” the DPS message said.

The Mirror staff also shares our thoughts and prayers for the man and his loved ones during this time.