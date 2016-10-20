From Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23, Fairfield families and alumni are set to return to Stag country for Alumni & Family Weekend, a packed three days of athletic events, performances and food designed to reconnect old friends, see the new additions to campus and enjoy all that Fairfield has to offer. If you need a little encouragement to recruit your alumni friends and family to join you in attending the festivities, check out our top five reasons to go to AFW this weekend.

The events : From Rugby Fest and the Solo Circus on Saturday to the Glee Concert and Portuguese Fado performance on Sunday, there are so many interesting and fun events to check out with your family and friends. While most events require pre-registration or even tickets, some also offer tickets at the door or at the Info Desk in the Barone Campus Center — so if you don’t decide to attend an event until the last minute, there is still a chance to enjoy what AFW has to offer.

The food: Planned breakfasts and brunches, as well as cookouts and dinners, mean that there will surely be something for everyone this weekend.

StagFest: Likely the largest event of AFW, StagFest combines the best of the entertainment and food options from AFW into one singular event. On Saturday, Oct. 22, different food trucks and food venders from the greater Fairfield area will fill the Traffic Circle of the Barone Campus Center for a “Taste of Fairfield.” Delights from Colony Grill, Old Post Tavern, Sugar Bakery and Donut Crazy will abound, all while you’re entertained by performances from alumni band, The Adults. There’s even a Beer Garden for your 21-plus family and friends, as well as a Lil’ Stag Zone complete with a mobile petting zoo, a moon bounce and an inflatable slide on the BCC Green, all for the tiniest Stags in your life.

School spirit: When Stag grads and current Stags meet, it’s sure to make for a memorable time. Hearing about Fairfield from the perspective of alumni and sharing in the experiences of AFW will give you a whole new appreciation for Fairfield while also amping up your school spirit. Be sure to check out the Rugby Fest on Saturday — featuring matches played by alumni. Wear red to support the current men’s team as they take on UConn the same day.

Family time: Midterms are upon us, so spending a day with your family — and those friends that feel like family — may be just what you need to make it past the mid-semester mark.

While these are only a few of the AFW highlights, there is a whole schedule of events awaiting your family and friends.