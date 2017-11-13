Monday, 11/13

Project Yes You Can Toy Drive – Help support kids in need at Yale New Haven Hospital by dropping off new toys throughout the day in the chapel lobby or on the main floor of any residence hall.

Volunteers Needed at Cesar Batalla School – Interested in teaching or working with kids? Contact Maritza Ortega at mortega@fairfield.edu for more information on the volunteer opportunity. Volunteer times are available throughout the school day, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sign up here: http://bit.ly/2Awz3dO.

Tuesday, 11/14

Engaging Conversations in Consulting – The Entrepreneurship club will host founder of Vitae Advisors, LLC, Andrew J. McMahon, at 7 p.m. in NHS room 10. McMahon will discuss his roles throughout his career and how he ended up starting his own business. Join him for networking and career path tips. The event is a Dolan School of Business Professional Development Series level 3 requirement.

Men’s Basketball v. Loyola Maryland – Cheer on the Stags as they take on the Greyhounds at Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. FUSA will sponsor a student tailgate at Mason’s Pub on the third floor behind section 102 at 6 p.m. Buses will run from the Barone Campus Center traffic circle to Webster Bank Arena from 6 p.m. until the game ends.

Wednesday, 11/15

Across the Aisle: A Multi-partisan Discussion Series – Across the Aisle is a multi-partisan discussion series aimed at having a dialogue on current pressing issues. All political and non-political opinions are welcome and open minds are encouraged. Join the dialogue in BCC 206 at 4:30 p.m.

Jacoby-Lunin Humanitarian Lecture: A Voice of Conscience: Uncovering Mass Murder from the Holocaust to Today – Father Patrick Desbois is a Catholic priest and professor at Georgetown University. He has devoted his life to awakening the world’s attention to mass genocide, and will speak at the Regina A. Quick Center for Arts at 8 p.m. Purchase your tickets at the Quick Center this week.

Talk the Talk – Effective communication skills are important. Learn how communication affects our daily lives, discuss the importance of face-to-face interaction and learn proper email etiquette at 5 p.m. in BCC 200.

Thursday, 11/16

Transfer Students Gathering – Join the Office of Student Engagement for the first Transfer Student Gathering in BCC 206 at 4:30 p.m. Meet other transfer students who can relate to you and your experiences, and give input on the new Transfer Student Association. Free pizza and refreshments will be provided.

“Giving Thanks” Celebration and Dinner – Give thanks for our diverse community and rich traditions in the Lower Level BCC at 7 p.m. There will be a Stag family dinner, and Dr. Peter Bayer, professor of English, with an expertise in the cultures of the American West and Native American Studies, will discuss Native American tradition and spirituality.

Friday, 11/17

Women’s Basketball v. Siena – Watch the Stags take on the Saints at Alumni Hall at 5 p.m.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: The Salesman – Come to the Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m. for a late night movie in both Persian and English, celebrating International Education Week. There will be free popcorn, candy and refreshments.

Saturday, 11/18

Bingo – Bring your friends to the LLBCC at 9 p.m. for late night bingo and prizes.

Sunday, 11/19

Cookie Creations – Come decorate cookies in the Campion second floor kitchen at 8:30 p.m. after a long week of classes.

Mass with The Lord’s Chords – All are welcome at the 9 p.m. Mass led by the Lord’s Chords.