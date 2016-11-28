Now that Thanksgiving is in our rearview mirror and the final weeks of the semester are ahead, it certainly seems like the school year is winding down. However, that doesn’t mean that the events on campus are dwindling. Here are some of this week’s can’t-miss events.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Radical Kogei: New Features in Japanese Ceramics – Beginning at 5 p.m. in the Diffley Board Room of Bellarmine Hall, former Marcia Docter Senior Curator at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City Ron Labaco will discuss contemporary Japanese ceramics. Labaco’s lecture is presented alongside the “Crafting the Elements: Ceramic Art of Modern Japan from the Collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz” exhibition currently on display in the Bellarmine Museum of Art.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

“O Gaucho”: A Documentary – Presented by David Nevins ‘12, the documentary follows cowboys’ immigration across the United States from Brazil in the mid-1830s. The film screening will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Multimedia Room of the DiMenna-Nyselius Library and is sponsored by the International Studies Program.

Friday, Dec. 2

Late Night at Barone – Enjoy this Fairfield University Student Association classic from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m in the Main Dining Room of the Barone Campus Center. Be sure to bring your friends for a night of free food and giveaways.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: “Sully” – Depicting the iconic Hudson River plane landing in 2009 by Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, “Sully” will be shown in the Gonzaga Auditorium beginning at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Fairfield@Night: Stuff a Stag – A mobile Build-a-Bear workshop makes its way to the Faber Hall Commons this Saturday. Beginning at 10 p.m., students can create their own stuffed animals while enjoying free refreshments with their friends.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Women’s Basketball vs. Iona – Head over to the George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall to watch as the Stags take on the Iona College Gaels. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

Wounded Warrior Project Hockey Game – Fairfield Hockey will take on the Quinnipiac University Bobcats in their second-annual Wounded Warrior Project hockey game. The game will begin at 5 p.m. at the Rinks at Shelton in Shelton, Conn.