Monday, 11/6

Red Cross Blood Drive – Join Red Cross in the Oak Room from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today and tomorrow to donate. Each donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. To sign up, visit redcrossblood.org.

Teach for America Info Session – From 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Kelley Center presentation room, a representative from Teach For America will be discussing the effect that you can make after graduation by leading a classroom in an underserved community as a corps member with Teach For America.

Dare to Talk: Abortion – Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs will be holding this week’s Dare to Talk series at the McCormick Commons at 8:30 p.m. The latest topic of discussion is abortion.

Tuesday, 11/7

“If They Had Known” Documentary: Opioid Awareness Day – “If They Had Known” is a 30-minute documentary spoken by kids to kids about the risks of mixing prescription drugs with alcohol, especially at college parties. The film will be shown in the Kelley Center Presentation Room at 7 p.m. To spread awareness, the Fairfield University Student Association will also be placing purple ribbons on trees around campus. Rev. Mark P. Scalese and Rev. Michael J. Doody will be leading a vigil at the circle outside the Barone Campus Center in remembrance for those who have died from overdoses and who struggle with addiction.

Dean’s Lecture: “Why Should We Care About Income Inequality?” (FYE Thrive Credit) – Join Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences Richard A. Greenwald, Associate Professor of Religious Studies Frank Hannafey and more for the panel discussion at 7 p.m. in the Dolan School of Business dining room. They will be discussing how the issue of income inequality matters to students at a Jesuit University who are entering the business world, why the issue affects business and what we can do about the issue.

Wednesday, 11/8

Human Library: First Session – The Human Library aims to spark positive conversation and dialogue that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices. The first of the two sessions will be today, in the library from 1 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. What makes this event a human library is that real people are “on loan” to readers in order to talk to one another and learn about stereotypes.

FUSA Senate: General Senate Meeting – Come make your voice heard in BCC 200 at 6:30 p.m. All full-time undergraduate students are invited to FUSA General Senate meetings to come and discuss issues relevant to the student body.

Volleyball v. Siena (FYE Connect Credit) – Cheer on the Stags as they take on Siena at 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

Thursday, 11/9

Project Yes You Can Toy Drive – Through the end of the month you can drop brand new toys off in the lobby of the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola or on the main floor of your residence hall to be sent to kids in need at the Yale New Haven Hospital.

Relay for Life Kickoff – Come to the Lower Level BCC at 5 p.m. to learn more about Relay for Life, how to get involved and to hear this year’s theme. There will be free food, music and games, and prizes will be raffled off. Bring a credit or debit card to register for Relay for Life in advance.

FUSA Bowling – It’s time for (free) FUSA bowling again. Buses will leave for Nutmeg Bowling Alley at 9:30 p.m. from the BCC traffic circle.

Friday, 11/10

10th Annual Flavors of Asia (FYE Inspire Credit) – Join the South Asian Students Association and Asian Student Association in the Oak Room from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m for the biggest co-sponsored event of the year, where you can try ethnic Asian food, watch performances, get free henna tattoos and more.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: “Dunkirk” – Bring your friends to the Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m. to watch a late-night movie with free popcorn, candy and refreshments.

Saturday, 11/11

Fairfield StartUp: Business Model Workshop (FYE Connect Credit) – Want to be a part of or just learn more about Fairfield’s StartUp Showcase, a “Shark Tank” style entrepreneurship competition? The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in the Faber Hall Dining Commons and it aims to prepare students to develop business ideas and to learn about the necessary steps for the Showcase Qualifiers.

Late Night @ The RecPlex: Arrow Tag (FYE Connect Credit) – Stop by the third Late Night @ The RecPlex sponsored by the Class of 2020. The game is played similar to dodgeball, but with bows and foam-tipped arrows. Arrow tag will be in the RecPlex field house from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, 11/12

Volleyball v. Canisius – Come cheer on the Stags as they take on Canisius at 1 p.m. in Alumni Hall.