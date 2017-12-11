Monday, 12/11

Gift Wrapping With Al’s Angels – Al’s Angels, a charity helping families affected by childhood diseases, needs your help wrapping and tagging gifts from 5 to 7 p.m. They ask that each wrapper bring an unwrapped toy. They are located at 290 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk, Conn. in the old armory building.

Midnight Breakfast 2017 – It’s that time of year again. Don’t miss the 16th annual Midnight Breakfast! Tickets are sold out for the 8:30 and 10 p.m. seatings, but still remain for the 7 p.m. seating and can be purchased on Fairfield’s website.

Tuesday, 12/12

Drop-by Research & Writing Workshop – Stop by the Writing Center in the lower level of the library from 12 to 4 p.m. for research and writing help from the Writing Center tutors. Snacks will be provided.

Popping Stress – Take a break with bubbles, bubble wrap, soda, Pop Tarts and anything else that the Mahan RAs can find to help you “pop” your stress at 8 p.m. in the Mahan Lounge.

Postcard Writing: Proof You Were Studying in the Library – Parents don’t believe all the studying that you’ve done in the library? Send them a postcard straight from the library, postage included. Cards will be put out in the lobby at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, 12/13

Pet the Therapy Dogs! – The beloved therapy dogs are back. Head to the lower level of the library between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to meet Therapy Dogs Summer and Olivia.

De-Stress Break: Petting Zoo – What better way to de-stress than pet Therapy Dogs and hang out with animals? Bundle up and join FUSA outside of the library for a petting zoo from 2 to 4 p.m.

Broadway Trip: “Elf the Musical” – Don’t miss out on this Christmas musical. Tickets to go see “Elf” can be purchased at tickets.fairfield.edu. Buses will leave the Barone Campus Center Traffic Circle at 3:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show that will last two hours.

Thursday, 12/14

De-Stress Break: The Other Fairfield Beach – Take a break from your phones, laptops and textbooks. Rest your eyes and listen to the sound of calming ocean waves in the library multimedia room from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event is also offered on Friday, Dec. 15.

Candy Bar in Regis Lounge – Nothing says finals quite like some candy. Head to the Regis kitchen lounge to grab candy from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/16

Village Coffee/Cocoa Break with Treats! – Lucky enough to have an exam on Saturday morning? Stop by the Meditz first floor lounge beforehand to grab coffee.

Sunday, 12/17

Men’s Basketball v. Old Dominion – Watch the Stags take on the Big Blue at Alumni Hall at 7 p.m. The first 400 fans will receive an Alumni Hall game day towel.

9 p.m. Mass with The Lord’s Cords – What better way to start off the week than with song and prayer alongside your fellow students?