The beginning of a new semester means navigating the maze-like halls of the Bannow Science Center, sifting through syllabi and grappling with the fact that we have to do homework again after a month-long break. However, new semesters also bring a fresh round of events, sports games and performances that are sure to provide a respite from what can be an overwhelming first week of class. So if you’re already in need of a break — or are just putting off doing your first round of homework — there is no shortage of entertainment in Stag Country.

Tuesday, 1/24

Martin Luther King, Jr. March – A march honoring the legacy of Dr. King and his pursuit of social justice, students, faculty and staff will participate in the walk around campus to highlight Fairfield’s own history of activism. The memorial march is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola.

Poetry for Peace – Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, elementary school students from Bridgeport will take the stage to read their original poetry.

Wednesday, 1/25

MLK Convocation ft. Fanta Davis – Continuing the University’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is the annual MLK Convocation. Featuring social justice activist, civil rights trial attorney and restorative justice practitioner, Fanta Davis, as this year’s keynote speaker. Davis will share her experiences and observations from her over 27-year career. The convocation will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Quick Center.

Thursday, 1/26

Women’s basketball v. Monmouth – The Stags will take to the court of Alumni Hall at 7 p.m. to face off against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rivals, the Monmouth University Hawks.

Friday, 1/27

Late Night at the Levee – Taste-test the Levee’s new food while you attend the Fairfield University Student Association’s Late Night at the Levee. Beginning at 8 p.m., there will be food, giveaways and a performance by Fairfield’s own Your Mom Does Improv.

Fairfield Flicks: The Accountant – Starting at 10 p.m. in the Gonzaga Auditorium, this crime thriller stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, an accountant for the most dangerous criminal organizations around the world.

Saturday, 1/28

Men’s basketball v. Marist – Head over to the Webster Bank Arena at 1 p.m. to watch as the Stags tip off against the Marist College Red Foxes.

Student Athletic Talent Show – The Stags will take to the court of Alumni Hall, but not to put on another stellar athletic performance; the performance will be one unlike any other. Watch as athletes from all 20 varsity teams compete in the 7th annual Student Athletic Talent show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $3 and there will also be raffle prizes for those in attendance.

South Side Cafe ft. Rhett Price – The Faber Hall Commons will host Rhett Price, a formerly homeless violinist who catapulted to fame after posting a cover of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” on YouTube. Hear Price’s take on some of the most popular songs of our time while enjoying snacks and refreshments, beginning at 10 p.m.

Sunday, 1/29

Women’s basketball v. Niagara – The women’s basketball team will face the Niagara University Purple Eagles at 2 p.m. in Alumni Hall for their Alzheimer’s Awareness game.

Annual Gospel Mass – A special 7 p.m. Mass will feature Danney Gibbs, minister of music for The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Mass Choir, who will lead the congregation in song.