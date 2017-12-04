Monday, 12/4

Fairfield University Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert – Fairfield’s own symphony orchestra is performing at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Support fellow Stags and faculty while enjoying the musical performance. Admission is free and tickets will be available in advance.

RA & CPA Application Information Session – Thinking about applying to be a Resident Assistant or Commuter Peer Assistant? Learn about what these leadership positions entail in the Meditz 1st Floor Seminar Room at 7 p.m.

Cookies with The Creative Connection – The Creative Connection Build a House strives to promote arts education while also providing a space for individuals to connect over creative interests. They invite you to take a break from the finals madness and decorate cookies and listen to holiday music in the Meditz 1st floor lounge at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/5

Annual Tree Lighting – Kick off the holiday season at FUSA’s Annual Tree Lighting from 6:45 p.m. until 7 outside of Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola.

Santa’s Workshop – After the tree lighting, make your way to the Lower Level Barone Campus Center for FUSA’s annual Santa’s Workshop. Enjoy holiday treats, decorate stockings and get a picture with Santa. Come in your best Fairfield attire because this year’s event, as well as the tree lighting, will be part of Fairfield’s National CBS Special that will air on Christmas Eve.

Wednesday, 12/6

Apply Now for Washington, D.C. Spring Break Trip – During the trip last year, students explored the city, met Fairfield alumni and had the chance to speak with personnel from the Department of Education, Homeland Security, FEMA, the National Parks Conservation Association, the U.S. Institute of Peace and the World Bank. The cost of the trip is $110. Sign up soon, as preference is given to early applications. To apply, search for “Washington D.C.” on OrgSync.

Across the Aisle: A Multi-Partisan Discussion Series – Come to another Across the Aisle in BCC 206 at 4:30 pm., where today’s most pressing issues will be discussed. Political and non-political ideologies are welcome, and the only requirement to attend is to be willing to listen to others.

Women’s Basketball v. Villanova – Watch the stags in an exciting game as they take on the Villanova Wildcats at Alumni Hall at 7 p.m.

Thursday, 12/7

Stress Less – Stressed? The Academic & Career Development Center will be holding their one-hour workshop in the Aloysius P. Kelley Center Presentation Room at 1 p.m. Students can explore the sources of their stress and learn ways to relax and achieve balance in their lives.

Friday, 12/8

Cookies with Clause – It’s that time again! Stop by the Lower Level BCC from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. to decorate Christmas cookies and watch your favorite holiday movies.

Saturday, 12/9

Holiday Meal Packing with Al’s Angels – Al’s Angels is an organization that aims to provide joy and support to children and families battling cancer, rare blood diseases and natural disasters. Join in today in assembling over 1,600 Christmas and Hanukkah Meal Bins for these children and families. Each volunteer this year is asked to bring a new unwrapped toy for a child under the age of 10 to provide Al’s Angels with toys to achieve the 12,000 toy goal. Register for the day of service at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0949a9aa28a2fc1-als6.

Late Night at The RecPlex: Blacklight Mini Golf – Come to the Leslie C. Quick Recreational Complex field at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. for glow in the dark mini golf, organized by Fairfield@Night.

Sunday, 12/10

Ugly Christmas Sweater Walk/Run – Put on your ugly Christmas sweater and join Students for Life for a walk/run around campus at 10 a.m. There will be a prize for the most festive Christmas attire. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at the RecPlex and costs $5. Proceeds will go to Students for Life, who will be participating in a march in Washington, D.C. in January.