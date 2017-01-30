We’re well past syllabus week: the classes are picking up and so are the events going on around campus. From appearances by tennis stars to face offs from our own athletes, the coming week in Stag country is sure to keep you busy.

Monday, 1/30

Open VISIONS Forum: James Blake – Former professional tennis player James Blake returns to his home territory to share the stories of his success on the tennis court, the setbacks that tested him and the lessons that he’s learned along the way when he takes the stage of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Student tickets are $5.

“School of Rock” Broadway Tickets on sale – Tickets to see “School of Rock” on Broadway are on sale between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sponsored by the Fairfield University Student Association, students will see the Feb. 7 performance at 7 p.m., with buses leaving at 3:30 p.m. from the Barone Campus Center traffic circle.

“The Bachelor” and $2 Rosé – Watch current bachelor Nick Viall on his quest to find true love when the Levee hosts a viewing party with $2 glasses of rosé. Be sure to bring your friends between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to catch the drink special — and of course, the show.

Tuesday, 1/31

Men’s Basketball vs. Manhattan College – The Stags will tip off against the Manhattan College Jaspers at Webster Bank Arena starting at 7 p.m.

Leonardo Cremonini: Timeless Monumentality – Frank and Clara Meditz, Director and Chief Curator of the Fairfield University Art Museum Dr. Linda Wolk-Simon will present the Leonardo Cremonini: Timeless Monumentality gallery from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Walsh Gallery in the Quick Center. The discussion will highlight the important works of the Italian painter and his contributions to the arts.

Dress 4 Success – Head to the Ann Taylor LOFT in downtown Fairfield at 7 p.m. to learn how to seamlessly transition from college casual to professional dressing. Counselors from the University’s Academic and Career Development Center will be on hand to offer tips on building the perfect work wardrobe and the LOFT will give all those in attendance 25 percent off the entire store.

Wednesday, 2/1

Feminine Hygiene Products Drive – Stags can support women and families in the greater Fairfield community by donating unopened boxes of tampons, pads and diapers to the Feminine Hygiene Products drive, which runs from Feb. 1 to March 1. Supplies can be dropped off at the BCC Info Desk, McAuliffe Hall and the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies office in Donnarumma Hall.

Thursday, 2/2

Men’s Basketball vs. Niagara – Head to the Webster Bank Arena at 8 p.m. to watch the Stags take on the Niagara University Purple Eagles.

Eucharistic Adoration – Campus Ministry invites the University community to join them at the Jesuit Community Center Chapel for the adoration of the Eucharist at 9 p.m.

Friday, 2/3

Late Night at Barone – FUSA hosts a late-night carnival with games, food and giveaways. Bring your friends to the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center to check out the fun and games starting at 9 p.m.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: Hacksaw Ridge – Beginning at 10 p.m., the Gonzaga Auditorium will be showing Hacksaw Ridge, which tells the story of World War II American Army medical Desmond T. Doss, the first man in U.S. history to be awarded the Medal of Honor without firing a shot in battle.

Saturday, 2/4

Pilobolus in Shadowland – Telling the story of the sensational world imagined by a young girl, the “part shadow act, part dance, part circus and part concert” will take the stage of the Quick Center at 8 p.m. Student tickets are $5.

Sunday, 2/5

Women’s Basketball vs. St. Peter’s – The Stags take on Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rivals the St. Peter’s Peacocks at 2 p.m. in Alumni Hall.