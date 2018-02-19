Monday, Feb. 19

Women’s Basketball v. Saint Peter’s – Cheer on the women’s basketball team as they face the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in Jersey City, N.J. Listen to the live audio stream here, at 7 p.m.

Harlem Globetrotters Game at Webster Bank Arena – The American Red Cross has teamed up with the Harlem Globetrotters as their official charity partner to assist communities across America to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters, big and small. The American Red Cross needs 60 volunteers for the game to collect supplies and free tickets. Volunteer here for the game taking place at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Ken Nwadike: #FreeHugs Speaker – Be inspired by Ken Nwadike, CEO of Superhero Events and Director of the Hollywood Half Marathon, as he speaks about encouraging others with an act as simple as providing free hugs to runners during the Boston Marathon. Join the Fairfield University Student Association and Nwadike in the Dogwoods Room at 7 p.m. and register on OrgSyc here for the event.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Save a life and donate today. Blood donations are urgently needed so that patients can continue to receive life-saving treatments. Sign up to donate here, or join the Red Cross in the Oak Room from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Preparing for the Career & Internship Fair – Stop by BCC 200 at 4:30 p.m. to learn how to prepare effectively for the Career & Internship Fair. From what to wear, what to bring and how to network — the Academic Career and Development Center has you covered.

Morgan Stanley Recruiting Prep – Join Morgan Stanley Campus Ambassador Peter Luglio ‘18 in the KLY Presentation Room at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation on how to navigate the application and interview process. RSVP here.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Sophomore Residential College Information Session – Come find out more about a unique opportunity for sophomores at Fairfield in BCC 200 at 3 p.m. The Residential Colleges offer a fun and engaging community experience to help students learn more about themselves, determine how they want their life to make a difference by aligning their gifts and passions with who they desire to become.

FUSA Broadway Trip: Aladdin – Now is your chance to see one of the most popular shows on Broadway. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Buses leave Alumni Hall at 3:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

How I Got My Internship – Hear from a panel of seniors who have successfully navigated the internship process. You will hear tips and lessons on the internship process, how they maximized their experience and general advice for students as they begin the process. Join the senior panelists and ACDC in BCC 200 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22

E&Y Paint Night – Interested in working with Ernst & Young? Join ACDC for a few hours of informal conversation and painting. Learn more about the application process and what it is like to work within their organization in BCC 206 at 4:30 p.m.

Who Am I? – Take away race, religion, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation — what’s left? What defines your identity? Who are you? Explore together with Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs in the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola Lower Level Lounge at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

Magician Joel Myers: FUSA Late Night – Combining sleight of hand and original routines with a larger than life personality and crowd-winning charm, Myers specializes in taking audiences on what NBC calls, “A roller coaster ride!” He’s an illusionist and a mentalist, a master of the stage, and a magician. Come be amazed with FUSA in the Lower Level BCC at 9 p.m.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: Coco – Bring your friends to watch a late-night movie at 10 p.m. in Gonzaga Auditorium with free popcorn, candy and refreshments. Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. Join Miguel and his new friend Héctor as they embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Men’s Basketball v. Monmouth – Come watch the Stags take on the Hawks at Webster Bank Arena at 1 p.m. A pregame ceremony will recognize the Fairfield Basketball Class of 2018 for Senior Day. FUSA will also sponsor a pregame tailgate at Mason’s Pub (third floor behind section 102) exclusively for the Fairfield Class of 2018. Attendees will receive a “Fairfield Beach” themed T-shirt designed by the Class of 2018.

Bingo: Sweet Treats – Love (and chocolate) is in the air at this month’s Bingo. Try your luck at winning some sweet prizes in the LLBCC at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Women’s Basketball v. Iona – Come watch the Stags take on the Gaels at Alumni Hall at 2 p.m. A pregame ceremony will recognize the Fairfield Basketball Class of 2018 and Cheer, Dance, and Band will be recognized at halftime for Senior Day. #GoStags