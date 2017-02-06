Turn the page of your calendar and make some room in your schedule because the first full week of February in Stag Country is filled with enough events to keep you busy well into the weekend.

Monday, 2/6

Healthy snack Monday – Grab a healthy snack in the Tully Dining Commons — formerly known as the Barone Campus Center’s Dining Hall — between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sure that you have a hearty snack on hand to get you through the rest of your day.

Men’s Basketball vs. Quinnipiac University – Head over to the Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. to watch as the Stags take on Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rivals, the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

“The Bachelor” and $2 Rosé – Watch Nick Viall narrow down his potential mates with your friends and $2 rosé starting at 8 p.m. in The Levee.

Tuesday, 2/7

Broadway trip: “School of Rock” – The Fairfield University Student Association is sponsoring a bus trip to see the popular musical that tells the story of a faux substitute teacher who taps into his class’s musical talents. Busses will leave the BCC Traffic Circle at 3:30 p.m. to arrive in time for the 7 p.m. show.

Wednesday, 2/8

Study Abroad Day – Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center, students can learn all about the study abroad programs that Fairfield has to offer, as well as how to secure internships and scholarships for your study abroad experience. There will be information tables and sessions, as well as a student panel, so you’re sure to find all of the information that you’ll need to start planning your study abroad experience.

Thursday, 2/9

“Leonardo Cremonini: Obstacles, Journeys and Reflections” – Understand the works of the Italian painter in a new way as Dr. Stephan Wolohojian, curator of European paintings of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, delivers the lecture, “Leonardo Cremonini: Obstacles, Journeys and Reflections” in the Diffley Boardroom of Bellarmine Hall from 5 to 6 p.m.

FUSA Bowling – Get your weekend started early with a free glow-in-the-dark bowling experience courtesy of FUSA. Busses leave for the Nutmeg Bowling Alley from the BCC Traffic Circle at 9:30 p.m.

100 Nights Celebration – Celebrate with your senior Stags at the Grape from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m as they count down 100 days until graduation. Not only can seniors win a Senior Week ticket or a Class of 2017 sweatshirt, they will also get a free Class of 2017 stadium cup and $3 refills of Bud Light and Miller Lite.

Friday, 2/10 to Sunday, 2/12

Siblings Weekend – Invite your siblings over for a weekend on campus filled with movies, crafts and performances, all to give you and your family some quality time.