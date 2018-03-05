Monday, March 5

Class of 2018: Mohegan Sun Trip, Tickets On Sale! – Seniors, get ready for a fun night at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The $20 tickets include transportation, a $15 food voucher and $10 casino voucher. Buses will leave from Veterans Park at 5 p.m. on Saturday April 7 and return at midnight. Purchase your ticket here.

Class of 2020: “Halfway to the Beach” Tickets on Sale! – Class of 2020, you’re invited to celebrate being “Halfway to the Beach!” Spend the night dancing with your classmates, enjoying the beach views and delicious food. Tickets are $20, and include transportation to/from campus, a buffet dinner and a DJ. Buses will board at Alumni Hall at 6:30 pm. Purchase your ticket here.

Tuesday, March 6

75 Days To Graduation Celebration: Class of 2018 – Celebrate being 75 days from graduation with the Boardy Barn-themed event at the Sea Grape.

Henna Night Fundraiser – Join the South Asian Student Association at their Relay for Life Henna Night Fundraiser. Stop by Barone Campus Center Room 204 between 5-7:30 p.m. to get henna. You can also learn about SASA’s upcoming programing for the semester. You’ll definitely want to show off your personalized temporary tattoo to all your friends the next day. Pricing is $2 and up by size.

Chipotle Fundraiser for SNA – Come support Fairfield University’s Student Nurses Association. Go to the Chipotle at 340 Grasmere Ave. in Fairfield between 6-8 p.m. Mention SNA and they will receive 50 percent of the proceeds!

Wednesday, March 7

Cultural Exchange Night with Starfish International: The Gambia, West Africa – Join our Global Scholars Program partners from Starfish International in The Gambia for a fun evening of African music, food, dance and crafts in Faber Hall from 6-9 p.m.

Modern Languages and Literatures Alumni Career Panel – The Department of Modern Languages and Literatures invites you to their Alumni Career Panel in the DiMenna Nyselius Library Multimedia Room at 7 p.m. Come learn about some of the many exciting career options that lie ahead for students of modern languages. Alumni will speak about how their language skills prepared them for their professions.

What is Intersectional Feminism? – Come to BCC 100 at 7 p.m. to discuss Intersectional Feminism and complete an activity.

Thursday, March 8

Art in Focus: Bellarmine Hall Galleries – Each event in our Art in Focus series offers an opportunity for an hour of close looking and informal discussion around a single work of art, led by Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo. On March 8, we will be looking at Gianlorenzo Bernini’s bust of Cardinal Roberto Bellarmino, which has never before left the church of the Gesù in Rome. The object comes to us on loan from the church for the exhibition, The Holy Name. Art of the Gesù: Bernini and his Age. Join us for the opportunity to engage deeply with the work of art in a relaxed atmosphere. Reserve your seat here.

To Be A Kid Again – Want to feel like a little kid again? Come stop by the Lower Level BCC at 7 p.m. to relive your favorite childhood pastimes with throwback candy and games. Giant Twister, Jenga, Operation, cards, Dominos, foosball, shuffleboard, Connect 4 and pool are offered.

International Women’s Day Fair – Celebrate International Women’s Day in the Lower Level BCC from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with keynote speaker Dr. Anna Lawrence.

Friday, March 9

Have a safe and fun Spring Break!