Listening to “At Last” by Ella Fitzgerald and admiring the crimson autumn leaves, I pulled into 670 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull, Conn., also known as Plasko’s Farm and Creamery. A large red barn labeled “Plasko’s Cafe” was lively on an early Sunday morning and seemed to stand out amidst the beautiful surrounding neighborhood. I walked in the front door to see a line of hungry guests waiting to purchase their morning breakfast alongside guests who were sprawled out across the numerous tables enjoying their treats by a toasty fire. And even though the small cabin was packed with action and noise, the atmosphere still seemed cozy and perfect for a fall setting.

At the front register, three signs that read the words “new!” in big letters stood out to me. It seemed that Plasko’s was now offering a pumpkin spice smoothie, coconut chai latte and maple white chocolate latte which you can order frozen, iced or hot. Behind that were chalkboards that also listed off all of their coffees, teas, espressos, americanos, cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes, shakes and hot chocolates. And while I am a huge tea fan and very carefully eyed their vanilla mint, creme brulee oolong and Madagascar white chocolate options, I had come with only two things on my mind: apple cider and donuts.

While you can purchase a cup of hot cider for $3.50, I am partial to the chilled version as it makes me feel more refreshed than calm, which is what I needed for the busy day I had ahead of me! I grabbed a container of cider from their fridge for only $2 and glanced over at the freezer next to it, where their ice cream section consisted of hard ice cream, soft serve, Italian ice and slushies which all had a large variety of flavors. I held strong, however, and diverted my attention back over to the pastry section.

On the bottom shelf, they had zucchini nut tea bread and peach melba tea bread, whereas the section above was stocked with scones such as apple cinnamon, blueberry, raspberry white chocolate and cranberry orange. Finally, I spotted on the last shelf their apple cider cinnamon and pumpkin donuts. Due to the fact that I already had my bottle of apple cider in hand, and I’ve been eating a lot of apple products lately, I decided to try out their pumpkin flavor. Since the store only sold boxes of 6 rather than individual desserts, my total came out to around $9 for both items, which I thought was pretty reasonable for the amount of food I got. I will admit that once I got into my car, I broke into the package and stole a donut before my roommates back at school could try one for themselves. It was so moist and definitely flavorful, although a little messy with the sugar!

Once I was able to leave the crowded cafe, I saw that there were multiple tables and chairs to eat outside for those who would rather enjoy the cool breeze and open space. However, I wandered around back and found a large pumpkin patch area. There was an incredible assortment of sizes, colors and types of squash and as you take in the rows upon rows of potential outdoor autumn decorations, there was fun music playing in the background.

Right across from the patch, was a 4.5-acre cornfield that was converted into a maze. This fun activity was officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 2 and will stay open every weekend (only Saturdays and Sundays) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 7. Tickets can be purchased up until 5:30 p.m. of that day and reservations are not required, however, there are other rules to the maze such as staying on the path and not smoking or drinking while participating.

Plasko’s farm is open Monday through Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is a perfect weekend morning hideout when campus feels a bit too overwhelming. I will undoubtedly be back to taste those teas and their dairy-free vanilla ice cream!

