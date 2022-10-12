Located in Easton, Conn. and just a 20-minute ride from campus, Silverman’s Farm is packed with an abundance of staple autumn day activities. This past weekend, I took a beautiful ride over to the scene with my roommate Abby, and we both agreed that it was the perfect way to decompress in true autumn fashion. Not only were we lucky with the stunning temperature and timely foliage, but we left with our arms full of goodies!

As you make your way to the farm itself, there is a small country market filled with fresh produce, baked goods, homemade jams, jellies, butter, spreads, oils and so much more. Abby came with the intent to buy only one thing, and therefore immediately swiped up a box of apple cider donuts upon first glance – which was a good thing, because within two minutes, the fully stocked aisle was already empty! However, she also left with some apricot jam and pumpkin butter, which we are incredibly excited to try. I, on the other hand, had no intention of purchasing anything, yet I snatched up a medium-sized bottle of Italian dipping oil, an apple cider “sipper” and vegan whoopie pies for $20. Having already cracked into my treats in the first five minutes of getting home, I can guarantee that they are worth every penny!

Once you leave the store, you immediately enter the pumpkin patch and are completely surrounded by the color orange. There are boxes of miniature pumpkins, gourds, corn and squash in addition to a field of larger pumpkins that are sold by weight for 89 cents per pound. When going up to the stand upon making a purchase, every customer is given the opportunity to guess the weight of their pumpkin for the chance that if they are within two ounces over or under, their pumpkin is free! In addition to these festive porch decorations, there was also a beautiful selection of vibrant purple, orange and yellow mums for purchasing as well.

Nearby, there were multiple food trucks to ease any cravings the market might’ve instilled in you. You could choose something as light as J&D’s kettle corn and Longford’s ice cream or something more filling such as Lucky Dog’s restaurant on wheels.

While the orchard is closed for picking this season due to the summer drought, the tractor rides are still open for use. The scenic route will cost you a low price of $6 for a 20-minute ride, and although the line may seem daunting, it moves with incredible speed. Additionally, there is a petting zoo you can stop at near the parking lot before hopping in your car back to campus. You can pet and feed a multitude of animals, including buffalo, llamas, alpacas, sheep, goats, fallow deer, emus and long-horn cattle all for only $6.

Silverman’s Farm is an easy and obvious option when you’re looking for a relaxing and seasonal activity to partake in with friends, family or even just by yourself. The market and animal farm are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

