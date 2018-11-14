After a history of leaks, the problematic green roof of the John A. Barone Campus Center was dug up. Workers began shoveling up the dirt and grass, transporting it to form a small mountain at the traffic circle.

Charles Sousa, senior associate director of housing operations, wrote in an email to commuter students that work to repair the roof would begin on Monday, Oct 29. Repairs did not actually start until the following Thursday, Nov. 1. As of Nov. 13, all of the dirt has been removed from the roof and cleared from the traffic circle.

There has been no official word on how long the repairs will take. Vice President for Facilities Management, David Frassinelli, did not respond to The Mirror’s request for comment.

“Over the summer, the Facilities Department is planning on doing a complete removal and replacement of the current roof,” Sousa wrote in an email to The Mirror.

While the roof is being repaired, mold is growing in areas of the ceiling that were the site of past leaks. Students have noticed these spots, especially by the mailroom and the old information desk.

“I’ve definitely noticed, but since nothing has been done about it, I’ve gotten used to it… It just goes to show that urgent issues are being ignored,” said Nolan Wolfe ‘20.

Another area of mold growth in the BCC is the carpet of the commuter lounge, which flooded during a rainstorm on Sept. 25. Jodie Fitzpatrick, assistant director of the Office of Residence Life, said that the carpet would be replaced by the end of the semester.

Sousa added that the Facilities Department is waiting for the roof repairs to be complete before the carpet is replaced.

“I know that they have had our vendor come in and look at the carpet and measure to order the carpet, so it will be in stock so the time for replacement will be quick once the leaks are fixed,” said Sousa.

On Nov. 13, the University announced that they had raised approximately $218 million during the Fairfield Rising fundraising campaign. The report listed the third priority of the campaign as to “invest in facilities.”

“Meanwhile our campus continues to grow with new first-rate facilities for academics, student life and wellness, and athletics,” President Mark R. Nemec, Ph.D. wrote in the Campaign Impact Report.