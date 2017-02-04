Top Three Reasons to Go to Siblings Weekend Nicole Funaro February 4, 2017 From Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12, campus will be a little more crowded. While Fairfield did not accept more students to begin classes in the Spring 2017 semester, the newest additions may just be Stags in the making — or at least Stags for the weekend. That’s because this weekend is Siblings Weekend, the annual weekend of activities sponsored by the Fairfield University Student Association that allows the brothers and sisters of current students to be honorary Stags for a few days and enjoy a host of performances, crafts and activities all designed to give students some time to catch up with their families. If you’re on the fence about inviting your siblings for the weekend, just consider a few of the reasons why Siblings Weekend might be worth giving up a weekend at the Townhouses. Quality time with your siblings – Whether you are five minutes or five hours away from home, it’s hard to pass up the opportunity to spend time with your siblings, who surely miss you when you’re away at college. Since there are so many things to do over the weekend, you will have no shortage of activities in which to participate. Take your brothers and sisters to see “Moana” in the Gonzaga Auditorium when they arrive on Friday night and then have them stick around on Saturday for a midday scavenger hunt around campus. No matter what you do, just remember that you and your siblings will never forget the weekend that you spent together on your college campus. Fun activities for all ages – Older siblings and young ones alike can have a great time at Siblings Weekend. From a make-your-own picture frame activity on Friday night to performances by Jeff LeBlanc and Elliot Zimet, as well as a trip to the trampoline park on Saturday, siblings of all age groups will find something that they’ll want to attend. The only problem will be keeping track of all of the events going on around campus. The food – We all know that when Fairfield has company, the dining hall steps up their game. The usual weekend brunch spread will be but a memory this weekend, with the dining hall likely to put out all of your favorites (donuts and tater tots, anyone?). Even the food at the events will be taken up a notch, with Dippin’ Dots being served Friday night during the make-your-own picture frame event and of course, free popcorn and candy during the movies. Between quality time with your siblings and the food, there isn’t much else you could ask for. Every weekend is siblings weekend when you’re at home, but give your brothers and sisters a weekend at Fairfield that they’ll never forget — you certainly won’t either. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website