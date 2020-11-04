This week, COVID-19 cases at Fairfield have reached a new low, with only 0.5 percent of the population infected. In total, there are only 32 cases in the Fairfield University community, with 13 quarantining on campus. 184 people are under surveillance, isolated at home or in the Holiday Inn. Currently, 51 out of 64 beds are unoccupied in the Conference Center and 38 out of 50 beds are vacant at the Holiday Inn.

This week, Fairfield remains in COVID-19 Status Level: Yellow, meaning that campus is at a moderately low risk for infection. Cases continue to decline as infected students are cleared to return to campus each week. In total, 327 students have been cleared.