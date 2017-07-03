In an age of rapid modernization and bureaucratic musings, it seems as though the fundamental elements of nature and ancient ideals have taken a backseat to what makes the earth truly ours.

However, many still believe there is still a way to bridge these components back together to restore what is essentially the basis of human existence.

Such a person is singer-songwriter Trevor Hall, who has centralized his career around the perseveration of ancient traditions and conservation of the spaceship Earth. Since his career launched in 2004 at the prime age of 16, Hall has been able to draw on a variety of inspirations to create music that is organically pure and ushers in an element of spirituality that is found far and few between with many modern musicians.

“I feel as though my spirituality is my music,” said Hall. “There’s me, then there’s the great unknown and music is that bridge; it is the thing that helps me explore, that soothes my brain, that helps me get into my heart, [and] that removes boundaries between me and you.”

In 2015, Hall brought this idea of musical spirituality to its ultimate fruition with “Kala,” his seventh studio release that focuses on the elements of a higher being and of spirituality and general while also featuring guests like Nahko from Nahko and The Medicine For The People and Xavier Rudd. However, two years later, Hall looks to release a new set of songs for a record produced by Seann Bowe. “I’ve been writing here and there but I wanted to do something different, something a little out of the box. Kinda stretch my boundaries a little bit,” said Hall.

When it comes to the inspiration behind this new collection of songs, Hall looked to the stars and he used his study of astrology as his compass to better understand himself and the world around him. Hall was gifted lessons in astrology from a friend and at first was unsure of what to make of the lessons. However, over time, his interest peaked in exactly how the star could map out the stages of a person’s life. “In the past couple of years, I had really got into astrology, and I was going through something called something that they call an Astrology of Saturn Return,” commented Hall. “It can be a challenging in part in somebody’s life and everybody goes through it.”

“Through the lessons I’ve learned in that period and also my study of astrology, [I] was really teaching myself about myself and about the fruit that comes from struggle,” added Hall.

Additionally, Hall found himself through his recent trip to India with his wife, Emory Hall, who he proposed to on their last voyage through the sacred country. His past pilgrimages to India inspired Hall to also collect funds at each show for the education of orphaned children at the Ashram that he frequents in India. “Once I left my first trip, I just kept thinking that out of everything on the trip, I kept thinking about the kids,” said Hall. “In India, our western culture is really starting to influence the youth and a lot of their ancient culture is kinda being lost, which is such shame because it’s such a rich heritage of knowledge and understanding.”

For Hall, this heritage is binded to the celebration of the earth and the preservation of it for ages to come. Hall noted the story of Honi and the Carob Tree, an ancient tale that stresses the assurance of a fruitful future for our future generations, and tied this story to the manner of spirituality we need to tie the world back up together. “For me, a greater way to look at it is through a spiritual manner and the way to rectify some of these issues are to look to these ancient traditions that have been suffocated for so long, though have such a deep relationship with the land, the earth and its people.”

