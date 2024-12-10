At tonight’s Fairfield Men’s Basketball game versus Rider at 7 p.m. in the Leo D. Mahoney Arena students can get involved beyond just cheering and can instead join the Student Alumni Association and Department of Athletics for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The 26th Annual Teddy Bears with Love Drive is held annually to collect and donate new, unused teddy bears (or stuffed animals) to children’s hospitals and charities across the country.

“The greater community can benefit from the Teddy Bear Toss because it raises awareness for child cancer patients in hospitals not only in Connecticut, but across the country,” said Co-Director of the Student Alumni Association Charlotte Savigny ‘26. “Also, the hospitals benefit as we donate the teddy bears and other items on the hospitals’ wishlist so that the children can have teddy bears to comfort them.”

Donations collected at this year’s Teddy Bear Toss will be distributed among hospitals across Connecticut such as Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The Teddy Bear Toss will take place at halftime of the basketball game. Bears or stuffed animals of any size are accepted but they recommend between 5 to 10 inches. All donations must be new and unused/ gently used.

First-years looking to still obtain FYE Connect Credit, can satisfy their requirement with this event. First-years must check in at the SAA table on the concourse prior to the start of the game/upon arrival. Show your teddy bear or stuffed animal that you will be “tossing” at halftime and StagCard to be swiped for credit.

On the Stag Route, some places you can find stuffed animals such at the CVS and Marshalls stop, as well as purchase a stuffed Lucas the Stag in our on campus bookstore.

“It is a great way for students and families to donate teddy bears to the drive to help the charities we partner with,” said Charlotte Savigny ‘26. “Last year, 1,912 teddy bears and stuffed animals were donated to charities in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio, California, and Washington DC. By donating to this drive, you help give a “bear hug” to as many children as possible.”